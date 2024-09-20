‘She’s definitely a secret shopper dressed like that‘: Plain-clothes Walmart worker stops customer for a receipt-check after she buys 2 TVs

A hairstylist who goes by Ty (@flygirl333_) says she was asked to provide three receipt checks while shopping at Walmart. In her clip, she accuses a plain-clothes Walmart worker of discriminating against her because she’s Black. Ty believes employees couldn’t believe a Black woman could legitimately be purchasing two TV sets at the same time.

She posted about her experience in a viral TikTok that’s accrued over 3.1 million views.

“So I went to Walmart today and this happened, wrong black girl!” Ty writes in a text overlay of her video.

“I’m at Walmart trying to purchase things for my new house, and I’m gonna record,” Ty says in the clip. Her shopping cart has two television sets inside of it. Ty then pans the camera over to a worker in a grey T-shirt and black sweatpants.

“Are you an employee dressed like that?” Ty says to the female worker. “You trying to discriminate me?”

“Discriminate?” the worker questions.

Ty repeats what she said. “Discriminate. Yes ma’am. Everybody already seen my receipt,” the TikToker says.

Like other Walmart customers who’ve recorded altercations with staff over receipts, Ty doesn’t appear to enjoy these checks, especially when she was asked to provide it several times.

“I know how they do Black people. We can never have nothing,” Ty says.

Someone else, presumably another worker, inquires about the receipt. Ty reveals the receipt was already attached to the product’s box. “I know how they are. Now come help me put it in my car,” she demands.

“Customer service bad as [expletive]. Come help me put it in my car. How the [expletive] I felt when y’all asked me for my receipt two times. I will get loud I’m really like that,” Ty says.

The female employee begins speaking with a male worker.

“I need to leave, but I need y’all to help me put my stuff in my car. Girl, please. This is a shame,” Ty says to the workers.

At this point in the video, the male Walmart worker informs Ty that they don’t assist shoppers with items outside of the store.

“The people in the back told me to tell the people in the front. Now it’s a service y’all don’t provide?” Ty asks.

What is a secret shopper?

Numerous viewers shared that they were confused about the female worker’s attire.

“She came to work w the club wristband ?!! LMAOO man.. the universe knows i got a strong throat chakra so i will never come across no one i will send you away,” one said.

“She’s literally dressed like she rolled out of bed. Secret shopper or not. Who would take her serious ??? I would have never stopped for her. I would have scream GET AWAY I DONT HAVE ANY $ for you!” another wrote.

Secret shoppers are hired by companies, in part, as a loss prevention measure. These undercover workers are tasked with catching customers shoplifting while also posing as customers.

But Walmart has maintained on its site that it does not use “mystery shoppers.” “Walmart does NOT utilize these services or hire associates to perform services on behalf of other retailers or companies,” it states.

Different protocols?

Others said that they couldn’t believe Ty was stopped as many times as she was, as store employees physically saw her buy the TV sets. “It’s the fact you even had to tape the receipts …this why I shop online because I would have lost it…they saw you pay for them tv’s!” one wrote.

And then some rejected the idea that Walmart workers don’t help shoppers put stuff in their vehicles. “Used to work at Walmart they can and do help people put their stuff in their car,” one penned.

Another replied, “As a former cashier we always have to do a carry out!”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Walmart via email form and Ty via TikTok comment for further information.

