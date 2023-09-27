‘Don’t snitch on her’: Man says he caught his housemate using AI to give her answers during job interview

A TikToker went viral after he caught his housemate using artificial intelligence (AI) software to generate answers during a job interview.

Aidan (@aidancramer) filmed the short clip, showing his housemate using aiApply as she answered questions on a Zoom interview. The video was viewed 2.8 million times and garnered over 121,000 likes, with viewers flooding the comments with support for the housemate’s decision.

In the video, Aidan observes the scene from the entrance to the room where his roommate is doing her interview.

A text overlay reads: “Caught my housemate using AI to give her answers DURING job interview!”

He zooms in on the iPhone propped up next to her laptop. The app generates an answer to a question one of the interviewers has just asked. As the response appears on the screen, Aiden’s housemate can be heard repeating the answer in a calm and professional voice.

Viewers applauded the housemate’s tactic of using AI, with many claiming that job interviews have become far too difficult in the modern era.

“Don’t snitch on her,” wrote one user.

“She deserves the job for innovation. They will be lucky to have her,” another said.

“Getting a job in this day and age is stupidly more difficult than it should be. I’ll take tips from this gal Ty,” a third added.

“It’s rough out there!! Girl’s gotta do what a girl’s gotta do,” a fourth agreed.

Others were appalled by the number of interviewers.

“That isn’t a job interview that’s a parole hearing with that many people,” a user joked.

“If 7 people were to interview me all at once, I’m backing out right then and there,” another said.

Others pointed out that AI-generated responses have a robotic tone that’s easily recognizable by job interviewers.

“Goodness gracious! She even said CERTAINLY I would’ve guessed it’s an AI generated answer listening solely to it,” one quipped.

“I can tell when people use these. It’s quite comical. Never hired one person. As a hiring manager I don’t recommend it,” someone else shared.

“Nah I was sitting in on an interview a week ago and we are 99% sure the guy was doing this and it was the most awkward interview of my life,” a third agreed.

AI has become an increasingly common tool for job hunters, who use software like Massive, Simplifyjobs, and, LazyApply to fill out hundreds of applications with a few clicks. In fact, one in four recent college grads have used an AI technology like ChatGPT while applying for jobs, according to a recent survey by recruiting software company iCIMS.

While these apps gain in popularity, approximately 40% of hiring professionals claim that it’s highly unlikely that they will offer a position to an applicant they suspect of using AI. But there are smarter ways to utilize the technology.

These include using AI software to help prepare for an interview and to mass apply to a number of positions. However, applicants should never trust AI to write resumes and cover letters for a prospective job. AI-generated text can feel robotic, contain falsehoods, and have grammatically incorrect or clunky sentences that can turn off employers. When it comes to a resume and a cover letter authenticity is far more important than generic, long-winded responses.

The Daily Dot reached out to Aidan via TikTok comments and aiApply via email for further information.