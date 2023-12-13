‘Are you kidding me…’: Hotel guest catches worker in a lie after receiving noise complaint. He was just sewing

A hotel guest on TikTok says he received a call from the front desk, alerting him that someone complained that his sewing machine was *checks notes* “too loud.” However, the guest did some digging and discovered that the complaint wasn’t as it seemed.

In the viral video, designer Bad JuJu (@badjujudesign) explains that he just got a call from the front desk saying that someone had complained about the noise from his sewing machine.

JuJu was confused by this complaint on multiple levels. First, because he was sewing in the middle of the day when people are presumably already awake or out and about, rather than it being early morning or late night when sounds are more disruptive.

Second, he notes that the neighbors on either side of him were his co-workers. He texted them each, apologizing for the noise, and they said that they didn’t hear anything or weren’t even in their rooms.

If it wasn’t his co-workers, it might be the person across the hall. But when JuJu went to check if a person was staying there, all that was across from him was the ice machine.

Last, he points out that the air conditioner was audibly louder than the sound of his sewing machine.

Perplexed about who made the complaint, JuJu called the front desk. The person who answered revealed that they—the front desk worker at the hotel—were the one who complained, meaning they lied about it being a guest complaint.

“I was walking down the hallway and heard, like, some loud noise coming out of that room that you’re staying in,” JuJu recalls the worker telling him. “So I went ahead and just made the call because you shouldn’t be making any kind of loud noise like that. You have to be really respectful. This is a hotel.”

JuJu did not appreciate the attitude.

“She was such a b*tch for no reason,” he says in the clip. “So you know what I’m gonna do? I’m gonna keep sewing.”

The video has garnered more than a million views on TikTok and hundreds of comments as of Tuesday afternoon.

Many people were perplexed about why the worker was so irritated by a device not known for being loud.

“I worked at a hotel. I 100% [guarantee] there are people doing it louder than that sewing machine,” a top comment read.

“How is that different than noise from watching TV?” a person pointed out.

Others shared how they would have handled the situation.

“That would be an immediate call to corporate DURING her shift. Play it sweet, ‘I don’t feel comfortable in my room, she blamed ‘somebody’ complained,” a commenter wrote.

“Nope, call the manager,” another agreed.

“Complain and get a refund ! She can not do that quite hours are 9pm to 9am,” a person said.

The Daily Dot reached out to JuJu for comment via email.