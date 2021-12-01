A selection of the best gift ideas for moms.

Holiday gift ideas for moms that deserve the world, actually

Presents that won’t disappoint.

Jaime Carrillo 

Jaime Carrillo

Dot Recs

Published Dec 1, 2021   Updated Dec 1, 2021, 9:35 am CST

Many moms are almost impossible to buy for. Not because they don’t want gifts – they do. The problem is that many are too humble to actually divulge stuff they want.

Luckily for you, I’ve spent enough time at church potlucks and Target aisles that I’m now a certified “Mom Whisperer.” Here’s a list of holiday gift ideas for mom that will surprise and put a smile on her face. 

Of course, in the unlikely event that your mom divulges no hints as to what she wants, you could always get her a personalized gift card. Just be sure to write something sweet in it.

And now onto our list. These gift ideas for mom aren’t simply flashy, but totally practical. Let’s dive in…

Best Holiday Gift Ideas for Mom

1) Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD 65-inch TV

Sony Bravia XR Full Array LED TV is one of the most expensive gift ideas for moms.

Just because mom watches nothing but Monk and The Andy Griffith Show reruns, doesn’t mean she can’t stream in style. Everything from nature documentaries to rom coms will pop with a full array LED display. 

Price: $1,298 (regularly $1,499)

2) FitBit Versa 2

A pink Fit Bit Versa 2 along with a woman wearing it on her wrist.

One of the best ways to show mom you love her is by giving her a tool to help her stay healthy. The FitBit Versa 2 monitors heart rate, track quality sleep time, calories burned, and of course, daily steps. Plus, it’s one of the coolest-looking accessories available.

Price: $164

3) Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1, 6-quart

An Instant Pot Duo Crisp filled with tater tots as well as how the product looks like.

What’s better than an Instant Pot? An Instant Pot that’s also an air fryer. Not only will it pressure cook a whole chicken, but it will also brown it to perfection too. And that’s just the beginning of the culinary possibilities with this countertop miracle appliance. 

Price: $99 (regularly $149)

4) Bedsure Heated Throw Blanket

A Sherpa heated blanket draped over a piece of furniture, one of the coziest gift ideas for mom

There’s nothing cozier than a blanket that gets warmer the longer you lay under it. This Sherpa blanket has five heat settings and even shuts off after three hours, making it perfect for all comfort needs. It’s even machine washable. 

Price: $54 (regularly $64)

5) Calvin Klein Women’s Lina Nylon North/South Tote

A selection of CK handbags is among one of the best gift ideas for mom.

Don’t overthink it. Mom can always use a new handbag. And while a random one from TJ Maxx will likely make her happy, a fancy Calvin Klein bag will absolutely floor her. There are a handful of fantastic styles on sale. 

Price: $65+

6) LED Light Therapy Mask

LED Face mask with a multi-color glow.

Every beauty-obsessed person is wearing these cool masks, and it’s not simply to look like a Bond villain. Different lights provide different benefits, such as helping to remove fine lines, acne, and even offering rejuvenation qualities. 

Price: $109

7) iRobot Roomba

Roomba 692 along with it's companion app.

Nobody likes to vacuum, that’s just an indisputable fact of the universe. Luckily, thanks to iRobot, Roomba will sweep up everything from dust to pet hair. It even learns the more it’s used, so it gets better and better the more it’s used.

Price: $174 (regularly $299)

8) 23+Me Health and Ancestry Service

23+Me Ancestry Test product image, the perfect gift idea for curious moms

There are few heartfelt gift ideas for mom as good as a personal genetic DNA test from 23+Me. She can discover new things about herself, her health, and even her family history. Unlike other similar services, data collected is totally encrypted, so privacy is assured.

Price: $129 (regularly $199)

9) Calphalon Classic Stainless Steel

An 11-piece Calphalon stainless steel cookware set.

Stainless steel sets are coveted by just about everyone, including mom. There are brands that are a little more well-known, but Calphalon is one of the underdogs in this category. This 11-piece set is compatible with all cooktops, and could easily last a lifetime. This if one of the perfect gift ideas for moms who love to cook.

Price: $394 (regularly $479)

10) Infiniti Pro Conair SmoothWrap Hair Dryer

Conair Smoothwrap hair dryer product image.

Not only does this device dry hair, but it also styles it. It reduces frizz and maximizes body, and is built with professionals in mind which means it’s made to last. Expect mom’s hair to be moisturized and conditioned using this on a daily basis.

Price: $39 (regularly $59)

11) Crownful Mini-Fridge, 4 Liter

A woman laying next to her bedside Crownful Mini Fridge.

It’s strange, but folks with beauty regimens are dedicating mini-fridges in their kitchens, bathrooms, and even bedrooms not to chill down beverages, but to keep beauty products fresh and cold. However, if mom is more into chablis and artisanal root beers instead of face cream, a full-blown drink fridge is one of the cool and bougie gifts available.

Price: $47 (regularly $59) 

12) English Laundry Women’s 4-Piece Perfume Set

A selection of English Laundry perfumes.

Fancy perfume is always a great gift, but it’s also one rife with landmines. What you think smells good might differ wildly from what mom thinks smells good. Luckily, this four-piece set gives mom much to choose from depending on her mood or the occasion. 

Price: $68

13) AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden

An Aerogarden full of herbs in a kitchen is one of the best offerings on this gift guide for moms.

For moms with green thumbs, there’s no better gift than an AeroGarden. Everything from herbs to flowers and even small veggies grow easily in these devices. It’s at home in any living room or kitchen and comes with six herb pods and plant food so it can be used right out of the box.

Price: $89 (regularly $149)

14) Casper Sleep Original Foam Mattress 

A family laying on a Casper Mattress.

If there’s a single mattress on earth built with optimum comfort in mind, it’s Casper. Foam density is different across the bed to do everything from cooling your body to aligning spines. It’s also one of the few mattresses made sustainably. Comfort, support, sustainability… this is one of our favorite gift ideas for mom.

Price: $876 (regularly $1,095)

15) Vitamix Explorian Blender

A Vitamix Explorian blender along with a peak at its features.

In the wide world of countertop blenders, Vitamix stands alone. It doesn’t simply blend food, it liquefies it, whether it’s used to make bread dough, almond butter, or velvety-textured superfood smoothies. And what better gift idea for mom than one she can treat you with? These cost an arm and a leg, but getting a refurbished helps knock a good chunk off the price.

Price: $269 (regularly $407)

