‘I’m lowkey disappointed in him’: ‘Hot Ones’ host Sean Evans under fire for breaking up with girlfriend after their relationship went public. Here’s why

“Hot Ones” host Sean Evans is being blasted online for breaking up with his adult film star girlfriend, Melissa Stratton, after news of their relationship went viral.

Stratton offered up responses to the breakup on social media. On Thursday, the film star took to Instagram to re-share a news post about their split on her Instagram Story and wrote, “Ok, well happy Valentine’s Day to me [eye-rolling emoji].”

She also retweeted a news story about the split, along with PSA about dating p*rn stars.

“Don’t try to date a [corn and star emoji] if you actually hate [corn emoji],” she wrote using corn emojis to replace the word p*rn.

Don’t try to date a 🌽⭐️ if you actually hate 🌽… 🙄 https://t.co/PjvnSE2iIl — Melissa Stratton (@KittyBaby_Cam) February 15, 2024

X users weighed in, with many expressing outrage over how Evans handled the whole ordeal.

In a viral tweet that has racked up millions of views as of Friday night, user Jake Tropila (@jaketropila) directly addressed the reality TV host. In his tweet, he parodied Evans’ famous structure of asking questions to his celebrity hosts on his wildly popular YouTube show.

“You dated adult film star Melissa Stratton, but as soon as the news of your relationship went public you broke up with her a few days later. Despite looking cool while eating hot wings for a living, is it fair to say you’re the type of person who easily crumbles under pressure?” the X user wrote.

“You dated adult film star Melissa Stratton, but as soon as the news of your relationship went public you broke up with her a few days later. Despite looking cool while eating hot wings for a living, is it fair to say you’re the type of person who easily crumbles under pressure?” pic.twitter.com/FaCQCBZfbG — Jake Tropila (@JakeTropila) February 16, 2024

Some speculated that the pair’s breakup had something to do with a tweet by adult film star Adam Grandmaison.

“Bro probably saw Adam22 comment and sobbed like a 10 year old without hot sauce,” one X user responded to news of the breakup.

Bro probably saw Adam22 comment and sobbed like a 10 year old without hot sauce. — R 🚩 (@Rajivreddits) February 16, 2024

“Sean seeing this,” user @shadowiscold tweeted in reply to Grandmaison’s tweet “congratulating” Evans, along with a photo of a very exhausted-looking Peter Griffin from the show Family Guy.

Grandmaison’s controversial tweet racked up over 2.6 million views.

“Congrats Sean her p—-y is fire,” @Adam22’s tweet read.

Congrats Sean her pussy is fire 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/utz6ZUca4g — adam22 (@adam22) February 14, 2024

After news of the breakup began to circulate, Adam doubled down on his “compliment” and even demanded an apology from Evans for splitting with Stratton on Valentine’s Day.

“Why would anyone get mad over a positive yelp review?” he wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Why would anyone get mad over a positive yelp review — adam22 (@adam22) February 14, 2024

Then he directly addressed Evans.

”Hey @seanseaevans. Breaking a s*x worker’s heart on Valentine’s Day is where I draw the line. I’m gonna need you to apologize. LETS START THERE @plugtalkshow,” he wrote.

Hey @seanseaevans. Breaking a s*x worker’s heart on Valentine’s Day is where I draw the line. I’m gonna need you to apologize. LETS START THERE @plugtalkshow pic.twitter.com/SwVU5P453o — adam22 (@adam22) February 15, 2024

The relationship appears to have been short-lived. TMZ reported they began talking in the fall and met in person in December. According to Page Six, news that the pair were an item began to circulate after they were spotted at the Super Bowl game together.

Evans has yet to publicly respond to the breakup news or backlash.

The Daily Dot reached out to representatives for Evans via email and Melissa Stratton by contact form for comment.