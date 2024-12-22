‘With proper maintenance’: Expert shares which Honda, Toyota, Lexus, Ford, Infiniti models are ‘guranteed’ to last 200K miles

A TikTok car expert known for sharing “the worst of” car lists has now revealed his picks for the most durable models.

TikToker Zach Trahan (@bevurly) has gone viral with his video sharing six cars he claims can easily last 200,000 miles. As long as they’re well-maintained.

The clip, which has racked up over 1.6 million views, provides a mix of familiar names and a few bold picks.

Honda Civic

“First up, we got the Honda Civic,” Trahan begins. “You could literally pick any one of these, and you will never have an issue to 200,000 miles.”

He points out the Civic’s long-standing reliability, saying, “Each generation is just as reliable as the last, and that’s why it’s on the list.”

While Honda Civics are renowned for their reliability, CoPilot advises those in the market to avoid years 2001, 2003-2005, 2006-2009, etc., for reasons ranging from frequent recalls to engine issues.

Toyota Camry

Next on the list is the Toyota Camry, which Trahan calls an obvious choice.

“You’ve seen it coming from a mile away and you’re right,” he says. “Every single generation Camry is reliable. You could buy one, and it will go 200,000 miles. Even with improper maintenance, I feel like it would still hit 200,000 miles. That’s just how well-built these cars are.”

Most reviewers and customers seem to agree with Trahan. For example, Edmunds rated all recent Toyota Camry models above a 7, giving the latest 2025 model an 8.1/10.

Among its pros, they noted its high fuel economy, comfortable interior, and ease of driving.

Lexus IS250 or 350

Trahan then shifts to a luxury option, the Lexus IS250 or 350.

Sharing his personal experience, he says, “I owned one of these, and I beat the ever-living [expletive] out of it, and it didn’t break. You know how many miles it had on it? 260,000. It speaks for itself.”

Repair Pal rated the vehicle a 4 out of 5 in terms of reliability, which is above average for luxury midsize cars. This places it 7th out of 31 in its category, with the Lexus IS350 following closely behind in 9th place with the same score.

Honda Accord

The Honda Accord also makes the cut, earning a similar endorsement as the Civic. “These will last you 200,000 miles guaranteed, just like the Civic,” Trahan explains. “I like the older Accords versus the newer ones, but that’s just me.”

Edmunds has consistently rated the Honda Accord higher than the Civic over the years, with most model years scoring above 8. Commonly praised features include its fuel efficiency and comfortable sizing.

Ford Crown Victoria

For a car Trahan says should be on a “300,000-mile list,” he names the Ford Crown Victoria.

“Look, it’s not the best-looking vehicle, but if you’re looking for something that’s going to last forever, this is it,” he says. “It’s probably going to do it with zero issues as well. These things are indestructible.”

While Ford stopped making the model back in 2011, most car sites agree with Trahan’s opinion on the model’s reliability and celebrate its rich history.

Infiniti G37

Finally, he rounds out the list with a bold choice: the Infiniti G37.

“With proper maintenance, these can easily get 200,000 miles,” Trahan says. He does advise viewers though, “If you do get one, get a 2011 and up because those fix the timing chain issues, and you should be good to go.”

RepairPal rated the Infiniti G37 a 4 out of 5 for reliability, placing it 8th out of 31 vehicles in the midsize luxury car category. Additionally, they noted its annual repair costs average $540, significantly lower than the $739 average for similar vehicles.

Not all users agree

In the comments, some users echoed Trahan’s opinions sharing their experiences with some of the vehicles he mentioned. Others disagreed.

“We have a 2006 Honda accord come in regularly for oil changes it has 804k miles,” shared one user.

“My 2012 Camry just rolled over 190k today and runs like new,” shared another.

“Newest honda civic won’t last 200k miles because of CVT failure,” noted a third.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Trahan via TikTok and Instagram messages. We’ve also reached out to Honda, Toyota, Lexus, For, and Infiniti via email for official comment.