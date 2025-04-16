‘I am very confused and a little bit too suspicious’: Shopper goes to Dollar General. Then they spot Great Value milk jugs

A Dollar General shopper has gone viral after making a surprising discovery. In the 12-second video, TikTok user Chris (@87.chris) showed viewers Great Value milk jugs at Dollar General as the viral sound repeating “Don’t be suspicious” plays in the background. An on-screen caption read, “How did great value end up in the dollar general?”

Chris then went on to share his confusion in the video’s caption. “I am very confused and a little bit too suspicious to buy Great Value milk at the Dollar General,” he wrote. “Why is Walmart products in the Dollar General? Anyone else? I’m so confused.”

The video amassed 109,700 views. Chris didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

Where did the milk come from?

Commenters shared various theories about where the milk came from. “It all comes from the same distributors,” one wrote. “All from the same factories. They just have different labels and different prices.”

“Maybe they were trying to tell all of us about their scam,” another added.

A third wrote, “All the world’s companies are owned by either State Street, Black Rock vanguard or Berkshire Hathaway Investment Corporations. It doesn’t matter where you shop; they get your money.”

“Probably got the shipment switched,” a fourth theorized. “We had things at Lowe’s marked for another store before. We had to call and let them know.”

Several others claimed that Dollar General was actually owned by Walmart. However, this is not the case. Dollar General was actually acquired by a private equity group back in 2007. Still, it does have a link to Walmart. Dollar General actually bought 41 former Walmart Express stores back in 2017.

So, in all likelihood, there was probably a shipment mix-up at the factory. Yet, according to a further commenter and retail worker, you can’t actually buy stock that belongs in another store.

“That happened at my Dollar General with chips,” they explained. “They should’ve taken it of the shelf because when we got the chips they didn’t scan on our devices or ring up on the register, so we couldn’t sell any.”

Walmart didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via contact form, nor did Dollar General via email.

