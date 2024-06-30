‘Honda’s eating with this one’: Man just now finds out Honda truck bed opens up 2 different ways, has secret compartment

Different cars have features that are unique to them whether it’s the reliability of a Toyota or the stylishness of a Mercedes. However, a man revealed the Honda Ridgeline truck’s two tailgate openings and the secret trunk underneath.

The video was posted by TikTok user @beatlethebugg. In the clip, he shows off a white Honda Ridgeline truck as he’s inspecting the trunk.

“Is it just me or did anyone else know that the Honda Ridgeline can be opened like this?” he asks, pulling the truck’s tailgate down. He then pushes it back up and opens it from the side like a regular door. “And like this?”

But there was more. “Not only that, did you guys know that it does this?” the content creator asks, lifting the bottom of the bed of the truck to unveil a secret compartment. The creator points to a cap at the top left corner. “That is a drain. You can use this as a cooler.’

“And it locks,” he adds, gesturing to a small silver lock. Overall, this discovery shocked him. “I never knew this! Honda’s eating with this one,” he wrote in the text overlay.

In the caption, @beatlethebugg elaborated on how he made this discovery: “Just started a new job with Honda. Inspected this used Ridgeline and found out about the awesome features the bed has!”

The Daily Dot reached out to @beatlethebugg via TikTok comment and direct message as well as Honda via press email.

Viewers have mixed reactions

The video amassed 2.5 million views as of Sunday. In the comments section, viewers had mixed reactions about the Honda Ridgeline.

“The US is obsessed with big trucks. But the truck bed is the same size as this Honda Ridgeline,” one viewer remarked.

“If they would make it not look like a minivan in the front they would sell so many,” a second stated.

“The only people who hate on Ridgelines have never owned one. I love mine,” a third commented.

“They just get cooler and cooler with every discovery. Everyone hates on them. I think they are neat. Just like the chevy avalanche,” a fourth said.

However, one viewer noted that this wasn’t new, writing, “Ahem…the honda ridgeline has done that on every truck since gen 1 in 2006.”

Do all Honda Ridgeline trucks have this?

Indeed, they do. Since the Honda Ridgeline truck launched in 2006, they have the trunks in the bed. In addition, they’ve always had a dual-action tailgate.

In a nutshell, the truck doesn’t have the best towing capacity and decreased off-road capabilities. “Although the towing capacity is respectable, it is not up to par with larger trucks. The increased comfort means that off-road capabilities have been decreased. Lastly, there’s a limited number of trim options compared to other trucks,” per 6th Avenue Honda.

