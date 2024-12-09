‘$31,000 being affordable is insane’: Expert says 2025 Honda CR-V is the best ‘affordable’ SUV, shows off 90-degree back door. Not everyone is onboard

A car reviewer celebrated the 2025 edition of the Honda CR-V, starting with doors that he claims open at a 90-degree angle.

But at least one commenter to the TikTok video celebrating it questioned paying more than $30,000 for a car in this economy.

Omar (@omardrives) posted the TikTok on Sept. 24, drawing more than 4.1 million views, extolling the virtues of the SUV.

In it, he praises the door-opening qualities, claiming that that feature makes it “super easy for you to get in and out, put in a car seat in or load your cargo.” In fact, Kelley Blue Book, examining the car-seat friendliness of that feature, said it “is a small SUV with rear doors that open to nearly 90 degrees” in touting its ability to hold three car seats along the back.

Omar touted its legroom, saying, “I’m about six feet tall. That’s my seating position. As you can see, I have tons of legroom.”

He also praised its straightforward interior, standard safety, and driver assist features, a 195 horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder or a 204 horsepower hybrid engine, and its relative affordability.

More praise for the CR-V

Car and Driver loved it as well, rating it 10 out of 10 and ranking it the No. 1 compact SUV. It seized upon some of the same reasons for loving it that Omar did.

“Compact crossovers such as the 2025 Honda CR-V are in high demand, as they offer comfortable seating, decent fuel efficiency, and an easy-to-park profile,” the review said. “Honda’s cheerful entry in this competitive SUV segment earns its place at the top of our list because it also offers agile handling to accompany its practicality.”

It went on to say, “While the Mazda CX-50 offers more luxury and the Ford Bronco Sport is more capable off-road, the CR-V is a better all-arounder for its pleasant driving dynamics, solid build quality, and just-right balance of infotainment knobs and screens.”

The price, though

But as one commenter pointed out, paying north of $30,000 for a car, even one as praised as the CR-V, is a lot.

“$31k being ‘affordable’ is insane,” said one.

“I’m with you,” someone agreed. “That’s like $450 a month for a base model economy car. Kinda ridiculous.”

One nodded to a competitor, saying, “Was gonna get a crv, but rav4 you get more for your money. Plus a spare tire.”

But at least one person approved, commenting, “This CR-V looks fire! Totally worth checking out if you’re after an affordable ride.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Omar via email and TikTok direct message and to Honda via email.



