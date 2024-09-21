‘These are really well-liked’: Man finds Ninja Pizza Oven for just $25 at Walmart. They’re reselling for $150

A reseller claims that Walmart was selling Ninja pizza ovens for up to 90% off retail at some locations. In their clip, they urged folks to look out for the pizza ovens, stating that they easily sell for $150 online, giving folks the chance to make a quick buck.

However, like most reselling alerts on social media, they can often disappear just as quickly as they pop up. TIkTok user Alpha (@gottfriedalpha) gives the details in a viral clip that garnered over 24,000 views.

“Look for Ninja pizza ovens! They’re up to 90% off right now,” the TikToker tells his followers in his clip. “They’re being found for as low as $25. Jacob found this one for $89, then it resells for $150, or you can keep it for yourself.”

Their clip transitions from a clip of someone carting off a bunch of Ninja Pizza ovens of a hand truck. Next, it cuts to a short video of someone scanning the pizza oven at a self-checkout. The screen is visible in the video as a means of showing the sales price of the pizza ovens.

According to the TikToker, reselling the ovens shouldn’t be too difficult as they’re popular items. “These are really well liked. These Ninjas are always easy sales, but if you have any questions just let me know. Best of luck, guys.”

Are the ovens on Walmart’s website?

A quick visit to Walmart.com reveals that the Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven is “out of stock,” with resellers offering the item for up to $359.99. Another Walmart listing posts a Ninja pizza oven with a similar description for $249.99.

Amazon shoppers can expect to pay even more money for Ninja’s pizza-making offerings. The popular online retailer has a prime one-day shipping option for the oven selling for a whopping $399.99.

With such wide discrepancies in pricing depending on where you shop, one has to wonder: What’s the deal with these Ninja units? Could it be that some batches were made with faulty components which is why there are Walmart stores attempting to offload them for so cheap?

According to Wired, it performs surprisingly well. The outlet’s review of the lightweight pizza oven says that it is so good, it replaced the author’s indoor unit.

How does reselling work?

In the comments section of Alpha’s post, one commenter asked if these deals were available online or in stores. Unfortunately, folks who were hoping to place a large online order and then resell these units from home will be disappointed.

That’s because Alpha said although the discounted ovens initially sold online, that’s no longer the case. So if you’re an interested buyer looking to resell these, you’ll have to go brick and mortar.

Since there are probably tons of other resellers looking to get this deal, you’ll have to get creative. Your best bet is to probably try visiting Walmart locations off the beaten path, or in areas where you don’t think reselling is as popular.

Additionally, you could try visiting Walmarts used more as grocery stores. Have you seen folks buying lots of appliances there in the past? If not, perhaps hitting up one of these locations could help you secure a discounted Ninja pizza oven.

This isn’t the first time a reseller’s hustle has gone viral on TikTok. For instance, one Ross for Dress customer sparked controversy over Hello Kitty pre-packaged noodles. While scanning items at the popular discount store, she came across the themed food. Noticing that they sold for more money on Amazon, she bought a bunch and put them up online.

Now some people were upset that resellers were hoarding up in-demand products to them sell at a premium online. However, the reseller had a blunt reply to her detractors: “I’m not sorry.”

