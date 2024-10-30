‘5 items for $100!!!!’: Shopper takes advantage of Home Depot glitch to get $500 worth of Milwaukee items

TikToker Daniella Jo (@daniellajo), a self-described “couponer,” has amassed over 11,000 followers by sharing clearance sales and shopping hacks.

In a recent viral video, Daniella reveals her latest deal, discounted Milwaukee Packout Tool Boxes at Home Depot. “And she scores again, guys!” she begins. “Over $460 down to $100. This was a major glitch at Home Depot. I’m so excited!”

Daniella’s video has 185,000 views and lots of comments. Other TikTokers are also discussing the viral deal, including Jake of all Deals (@jakeaustin57), who posted a video explaining how to snag hundreds of dollars worth of Milwaukee Packout Tool Boxes for just $100.

Breaking down the deal

“We have a run deal at Home Depot on Milwaukee products, specifically the Packouts,” he shares. He instructs viewers to look for $400 worth of Milwaukee Packout products, noting that “if you buy $399+, you instantly save $150.”

He demonstrates, saying, “I added whatever I could find available in the store. Look at my total: $117.90 from $417. This is a great Christmas gift!”

Jake advises viewers to place a pickup order to ensure the products are available at their local store. “Get as close to $400 as you can,” he emphasizes. “You have to go over, because look—I’m at $417. That’s the closest I could get, but I’m saving $150 instantly. It’s buy more, save more!”

“This is a run deal. This will not last. $300 off my order? That’s insane. Go get your own!” he urges.

Home Depot responds to the glitch

However, as Jake pointed out, this “deal” was short-lived. In the comments, Home Depot’s official TikTok account replied, “Yea, we fixed this,” to which a viewer responded, “Not fast enough!”

In the comments of Daniella’s original video, many viewers shared their successes with the glitch before it was fixed. “That was an awesome deal. I got six of them!” one commenter shared. Another added, “It’s a DEAD DEAL, but I’m so happy I scored for hubby!”

Not everyone was as fortunate as some reported canceled orders. “I tried to order online, but they canceled my order when the glitch was happening,” one viewer shared.

Another added, “I tried online and couldn’t do it.” One user expressed frustration, stating, “I’m so heated. They canceled my order while it was being driven to my house.”

Luck of the draw

Customers on Reddit claimed the glitch was “luck of the draw.” Some successfully took advantage of the deal, and others got cancelation orders.

Another glitch

This isn’t the first Home Depot glitch that let customers take advantage of super deals. In June, one customer shared the home improvement store was selling Flezzilla ZillaGreen Heavy-Duty 7-Pattern Adjustable Pistol Grip Garden Hose Nozzle for only 13 cents.

The Daily Dot reached out to Daniella Jo, Jake of all Deals, and Home Depot via email for comment.

