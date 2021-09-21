Contractor destroys own renovation with sledgehammer after customer allegedly failed to pay in full, dividing viewers

A viral video shows an angry contractor using a sledgehammer to destroy a bathroom shower he reportedly renovated after the homeowner purportedly refused to pay for his services.

Per a KRDO 13 report, a woman named Amber Trucke paid the contractors, from the company Dream Home Remodels of Colorado, $3,330 instead of the full amount of $7,555. Trucke reportedly wasn’t “wowed” by the renovation and wanted to further inspect it before paying the full amount.

“I wanted to be wowed, and I wasn’t wowed,” Trucke told to KRDO. “But I knew he was coming back Friday to clean things up, and I figured maybe I’d be more impressed then. So, I was not going to pay them until I saw the actual finished product.”

So Dream Home Remodels co-owners Terry James Gregory and Jordan Cazares reportedly destroyed the newly renovated shower in response.

“I put weeks into this, thousands of dollars into this,” Gregory yells as he takes a sledgehammer to the tiles and walls. A woman pleads for them to stop.

“Is someone going to pay me?” he asks. “Let me tell you something. No contractor in the state of Colorado will fix that when they find out that I took it back because she refused to pay me.”

The video, after being posted to Twitter, became divisive. “He’s COMPLETELY wrong,” one Twitter user said.

“Honestly good for him,” another said.

“I do carpentry and I feel his pain. No he is not wrong at all,” a third wrote.

The contractors called Trucke’s claim that she was just waiting to pay in full “fabricated.” They said they have since received death threats, per KRDO’s report.

Dream Home Remodels provided KRDO with a statement, alleging their work included more than the bathroom shower.

“After several weeks of work for a customer, communication broke down at the end of a project. There was no displeasure expressed, and we proceeded to ask for payment on the project by the end of the day. Communication broke further after that and resulted in our company repossessing a tile shower. We regret that this contract went sour. It has never happened before and is not something that is made regular practice. There was several other projects included in the contract that she is also unwilling to pay for, including a vanity, mirror, light fixture, 2 ceiling fans, plumbing work, fixing rotten framing in her walls, and an exterior door replacement.”

Trucke reportedly said she filed a report with the Colorado Springs Police Department, which informed KRDO that “they are looking into the incident, but would not comment if the smashing of the bathroom warrants criminal charges.”

“This was more than just trashing my bathroom,” Trucke told KRDO. “My sense of safety is gone.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Colorado Springs Police Department and Dream Home Remodels of Colorado.

