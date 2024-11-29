‘I got me one’: Man shows 270-piece Husky tool set at Home Depot for $99. But not everybody’s onboard

A Home Depot shopper unveiled a Black Friday find: A 270-piece tool set for under $100. But is it really the deal that Home Depot’s making it out to be? And is it really exclusive to Black Friday?

Featured Video

The video comes from Max (@maxkorzh1), whose TikTok bio describes him as “Max Handyman and Deal finder in Charlotte, NC.” As of Black Friday morning, it had drawn more than 1.1 million views. In it, he shows the Husky tool set while Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” plays.

The video’s on-screen caption declares it a “Home Depot Deal!” The creator let the video linger over the portion of packaging that shows it to be a $695-value item. He then pans to the price tag of $99, and the sign declares it a “special buy” for the Holidays.

The store’s own website claims it was previously priced at $199. It elaborates, “The Husky 270-piece 1/4 in, 3/8 in. and 1/2 in. drive Mechanics Tool Set offers a comprehensive selection of tools for the professional or DIY-mechanic’s workshop.”

Advertisement

How does it fare?

A review from the Addicted 2 DIY site, written by a self-described “DIY-obsessed wife and mom,” has kind things to say about the set. However, it does include a note that the post was sponsored by Home Depot.

“It has just about everything you need, all in one easy-to-carry toolbox,” she enthuses. “We go camping several times a year and on most of those trips we take our quads and side by side. While we do our best to maintain everything in the controlled environment of our garage, things do occasionally need to be worked on.”

A post on the Garage Journal forum from June revealed the same set was on sale at a Home Depot. It was spotted in the wild for $99.

Advertisement

One respondent said, “I got that set starting at $99, but it dropped several times, and each time it did, I took my receipt in and they rebated me the difference. It may have ended-up at something like $59. It was a thread on GJ, and I think a lot of GJ members got them.”

Another, claiming to have scored a set for $59 in an after-Christmas sale, reported, “Not bad, but not the greatest. Best part is that it’s nice to work out of a toolbox that you know has a fairly complete inventory of sockets. I have been fairly religious about putting them away and don’t think I have lost any in a year and a half.”

Some commenters weren’t quite sure that $99 for the set was what Home Depot made it out to be.

Advertisement

“Those are always $99,” one claimed. “And idk what universe they find that being worth $700.”

“A real Black Friday deal would be $60,” said another.

“As someone who worked at home depot they have always been 99$,” someone else contributed.

The flood of comments challenging the pricing inspired the creator to comment, “Marketing in action.”

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to Home Depot via email.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.