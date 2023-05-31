‘Lost count how many times we tell people it’s too heavy and they don’t care’: Home Depot customer allegedly gets truck broken while worker loads it

A woman went viral on TikTok after filming a Home Depot worker allegedly breaking a customer’s truck when loading it.

The video was uploaded by TikTok user Nicola (@mzcola_beauty) on May 21. For nearly a minute, she recorded a Home Depot worker loading a customer’s order—which appears to be a pallet of drywall, according to several commenters—into the back of a pickup truck using a forklift. As the worker slowly eased the pallet onto the truck bed, the truck started to get crushed onto the ground.

This confused the content creator, who wrote in an overlay, “Home Depot broke his truck tryna load his order…WTF did he think was gonna happen?”

The video amassed 2.9 million views as of May 31. In the comments section, viewers blamed the customer for breaking the truck.

“Not Home Depot’s fault…. Dude should [know] his pay load and the fork lift operator looked like he asked him a few times. [Responsibility] really kicking ass,” one viewer wrote.

“Not HD fault, they know how much stuff can hold and the proper ways to load. if the customer wont listen to their advice, HD aint liable,” a second echoed.

“That’s on the customer not home Depot. I used to refuse to load customer at United rentals with too small of a truck all the time,” a third agreed.

However, overloading trucks is a common trend, according to former Home Depot workers.

“The amount of times I overloaded a vehicle and waited to hear or see it bottom out after warning the customer it’s too much I’d be rich,” one user remarked.

“As a home depot employee customers will 100% of the time overload their vehicles to make only one trip and yell at us when we say its not safe lol,” a second concurred.

“Working at Home Depot you would see the craziest things [like] trying to pick up a whole grill in a small two door,” a third stated.

