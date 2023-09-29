‘I need to know what else he says!’: Viewers are obsessed with a talking Target Halloween decoration named Lewis

A TikTok video of a talking Jack-o’-lantern named Lewis has prompted viewers to rush to their nearest Target store for the viral Halloween decoration.

TikTok user Shan (@imshannonduh) posted the video, and it has garnered 1.8 million views as of this writing.

Shan writes in the caption of the post, “I don’t know who voiced this Halloween decoration at Target but I hope they got paid a lot of money to do it.”

In the video, someone can be heard asking, “How many phrases does he have?” as the Halloween decoration’s recorded voice begins.

“I am not a Jack-O-Lantern. My name is Lewis,” the decoration says, followed by a sinister giggle.

Viewers poked fun at the decoration, though they seemed to love it.

“Sounds like Willem defoe LMAO,” one commenter laughed.

“I need my own Lewis, not even for my front yard, it’s for my room,” another joked about the talking Halloween decoration.

“I need to know what else he says,” said a third.

One viewer asked, “My last name is Lewis, how do I make this my voicemail?”

Even Target employees chimed in, with one writing, “I work at target and lewis is the highlight of my day.”

One person who claimed to own the decoration said, “Yes! My husband and I are obsessed with this guy.”

Target’s website lists the Halloween decoration as an 8-foot Light and Sound Pumpkin Halloween Ghoul. The item is priced at $180.

After Shan’s video went viral, many other TikTok creators made videos raving about the decoration. One creator says she hopes that “Lewis is here with us … for many Halloweens to come.”

Under another post from a creator who found Lewis at their local Target, a viewer commented, “I am desperate for his origin story.”

“I literally will not sleep until I know the Lewis backstory,” the creator joked back.

One person expressed their total commitment to the Halloween decoration, writing, “I just bought the Lewis, he is my son now.”

