‘This how you get the real scoop’: Woman wears disguise to secretly check out the house she’s looking to buy

It’s not often you get the chance to wear a full disguise IRL, so when the opportunity presents itself, you should grab it with both hands. At least, that was the philosophy of Nichole Briscoe (@mobilehome_mami), a property investor and TikToker.

In the clip, which has now amassed 624,000 views as of Saturday, Nichole explained how she ended up at the property she wanted to buy with a wig, clipboard, and the alias of “Shelby.”

“Y’all so I’m on my way to see this mobile home and I really want this property right I’ve been looking at it for a while,” she explained. “And it has some land, right? So [it’s a] mobile home with land package deal, but the owner is like, ‘I don’t want the tenants to know I’m trying to sell it. They cause me too much trouble.'”

This led to the landlord asking her how she’d be able to see the property without them knowing she wanted to buy.

“I can wear a different shirt,” Nichole recounts telling him. “That is no problem.”

Cue an outfit change for Nichole, but she adds that even this wasn’t enough for the landlord.

“I’m like, ‘What would you want me to do? So you want me to wear a wig?’ I started laughing y’all, and he got quiet.” The camera then cut again to Nichole in a wig as she filmed herself entering the home undercover as a “property appraiser.”

And it didn’t take her long to embrace the role.

“Have y’all had any issues with the roof leaking or anything?” she asked, pretending to take notes on the clipboard. She then appeared to get the inside scoop on the property as the tenants told her about the roof leaking among other issues with the house.

With this untapped insight into how the home actually is, one commenter noted how advantageous this disguise was at a practical level: “This is so much better than just looking at it alone,” they wrote. “They’ll tell you EVERYTHING!”

But when it came to other commenters, they were more obsessed with the scenario as a whole above all else, with another commenter writing, “This needs to be a show on TLC. Just you, the wig, and the housing market.”

“The clipboard is a nice touch,” a third added.

Nichole didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

