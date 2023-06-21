‘You can use that against them’: Holiday Inn worker says he googles ‘rude’ guests

A Holiday Inn worker revealed in a viral TikTok what he does to guests who are rude to him–he googles their names out of spite.

The video was uploaded by TikTok user Jake Ryan (@thinkjakeryan) who posts content about his job at Holiday Inn.

In the six-second clip, he sat at his desk, typing.

“Me googling up the rude guest that tried to flex on me to see if they really do own 3 businesses, 4 private jets, and have a school named after them.”

Ryan added in the caption an example of this, writing, “Foe said he owned part of [Arby’s] … like ??? So ????”

The Daily Dot reached out to Ryan via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment for more information. The video garnered more than 15,000 views as of June 21, resonating with viewers.

“Did this for one guest, and I was satisfied with the result,” one viewer shared.

“I do the same thing lol,” a second person agreed.

“And I still be like we don’t have an upgrade available have a blessed day,” a third wrote.

In addition, some revealed their reasons why they do this.

“Trying to find the cute ones [Instagram],” one user revealed.

“Bro that’s how I find frauds,” a second remarked.

However, one of the most common reasons behind this is to check out the rich guests’ houses.

“They shouldn’t let me see their addresses because Zillow is my best friend,” one person said.

“LMAOOOO me looking up our rich clients’ homes on Zillow just to admire them,” a second echoed.