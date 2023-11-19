Customer pours White Claw into empty High Noon can

Apparently, walking around with a High Noon can (White Claw’s seemingly fancier counterpart) is a status symbol in North Carolina bars, this bartender explained.

In a series of two videos, popular TikTok bartender Michelle (@michellebellexo) shares two recent incidents involving the popular beverage.

In the first instance, a woman refilling her and her friends’ drink orders asks for a White Claw instead of getting another High Noon. But when the bartender goes to clear her empty High Noon can she asks for it back.

Despite being initially confused, Michelle obliges and then watches the woman pour the White Claw, which is much cheaper, into the High Noon can. “I thought she wanted to have the ‘status’ of drinking a high noon without having to pay for it,” Michelle said.

But Michelle caught on to what was happening when another group friend was sent to get a round of drinks. He gets his friend a High Noon because that appears to be what she’s drinking.

“She actually just wanted her friend to think that is what she was drinking so he would buy her one when it was his turn to buy a round,” Michelle explained.

In another video, Michelle explains that in her area, “High Noon status” is a real phenomenon since White Claws cost about $5 while a High Noon runs $15.

“Bars in North Carolina have to pay extra taxes on each high noon since it’s made with vodka so the up charge is insane,” Michelle explained.

In another situation, a bartender had to open a High Noon with a knife because the tab wasn’t working. But when he poured the beverage into a glass for the customer, the woman looked horrified. The bartender explained that the glass was so she wouldn’t cut herself on the knife-opened can, but she chugged the glass and walked around the bar with the empty can for the next hour.

“She literally just wanted to be seen walking around with a High Noon,” Michelle said.

Combined the videos have over 1.8 million views and hundreds of comments.

“Genius level 4000 bar girl math,” a commenter said.

“I keep my HN can and fill it with water so I can continue to hold something all night w/out drinking over my limit,” a person shared.

“probably so guys see what she’s drinking and they buy it for her,” another suggested.

