‘This was my go-to drink back in the day’: Bartender shares what she makes when customer asks for something fruity

Have you ever been unsure of what to order at a bar and asked for “something fruity?”

In a viral TikTok that has racked up more than 3.4 million views and 300,000 likes, user and bartender Michelle Kimball (@michellebellexo) explains what one of her colleagues mixes when customers make the request.

“Every time somebody asks for something fruity from him, this is what he makes them,” she begins her video.

The drink includes the following ingredients: Captain Morgan, blue curacao, raspberry schnapps, Malibu, and sour mix. Apparently, the drink is named after its appearance: “Dirty Bong Water.”

“That is good!” Kimball exclaims after tasting testing the drink. “Have you ever had this?”

In the comments section, users praised the drink recipe and asked the TikToker to upload more delicious content.

“I think i got something [very] similar to this in a casino bar once,” user Acelien wrote. “Bartender called it a Captain on Acid lmao.”

“That was my go to drink back in the day,” another said.

“Plleaseee share more drinks and the recipes!” user Kyle commented. “I love these videos.”

Kimball has over 4.3 million followers on TikTok who all flock to her content. Her videos share more than bartending secrets: She also addresses infidelity, what it was like to get hit with Hurricane Idalia, package theft, and many other common life challenges. She recently went viral for praising patrons who choose to drink responsibly.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kimball via TikTok for comment.