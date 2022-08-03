‘Now help me bag your $500 order, please’: HEB worker issues PSA to customers who come in right before close

A Texas-based grocery store employee on TikTok is calling on customers to be kinder to those working late.

Her video drew in more than 127,000 views on the platform, where viewers are sharing their own late-night experiences with grocery store customers. In the video, @katryna567, an HEB employee, asks viewers not to yell at her because the closing shift at her store doesn’t have many checkout lanes open.

“It’s the closing shift,” the text overlay on the video reads. “We aren’t going to have 10 lanes open. The lines are long, so don’t yell at me….now help me bag your $500 order please.”

HEB workers resonated with her video and shared their own experiences in the comments section.

“This man started yelling at me to call my manager cause we didn’t have another lane open,” one commenter wrote. “We now have three closers instead of two.”

“Literally this lady was like, ‘y’all don’t have any more lanes open,'” another commenter wrote. “Ma’am it’s 10:40.”

“One time a man got mad that his food was getting squished and I said, ‘well if you helped instead of just watching it all pile up maybe it wouldn’t,'” a third argued.

Throughout the pandemic, grocery store workers reported suffering “severe levels of mental distress,” and they attributed that stress to customer behavior, according to research conducted by the University of Arizona.

Workers are using TikTok to plead with customers who frequent the stores they work at. A Walmart worker, earlier in the week, went viral for sharing the two things customers should refrain from doing when they see workers trying to fulfill online orders for other customers.

The Daily Dot reached out to @katryna567 via Instagram direct message and to HEB via email.

