‘POV: Your job is obsessed with ‘personal appearances”: HEB employee has to wear wig at work to cover colored hair

A grocery store worker is going viral for finding a clever workaround for his job’s policy against colored hair.

In the video, Ricky (@texastwinkk) films himself sitting inside a car, still wearing his bright red HEB grocery store shirt, black hat, and nametag. Nothing seems off about his appearance until he takes off his hat and, subsequently, his wig revealing a head full of blue hair.

“I was not expecting that,” one commenter wrote.

“hannah Montana!?!?!” another joked.

“POV: Your job is obsessed with ‘professional appearances,'” Ricky wrote in the text overlay, alluding to a potential rule that his local HEB store has against “unnatural” hair colors at work.

The TikTok sound he mouths along to goes, “Mm mm mm, today drained me.”

The “Today drained me” trend started on the platform back in 2022 and is often used when people do small tasks that feel much bigger and more tiring than they actually are.

Ricky’s clip has garnered more than 875,000 views and over 1,200 comments as of Thursday morning.

“Cant wait for these old people to retire,” Ricky captioned the video.

For those who don’t live in Texas, HEB is a Texas grocery store that was described by Eater as the “cultiest cult grocer in America.” The grocer is beloved similarly to other regional grocery stores like Wegman’s and Publix but is set apart by the fact that they only exist within Texas and Mexico. The grocer is also well known for having unique and seasonal items like their yearly hatch chili collection that flavors everything from chips to cookies.

The company operates more than 420 stores and employs over 145,000 people, according to the HEB site.

One person referred to the store as “Here-Everything’s-Basic.”

Multiple commenters shared that they also wear wigs at work to be in compliance with their company’s rules about appearance.

Others stated that they also work at HEB, but their locations don’t care about hair color.

“My sister has had purple, blue and green and they loved it!” a commenter wrote.

“Well good for your sister jk jk,” Ricky responded.

