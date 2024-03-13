‘Am i cheap or is $9 for a frozen pizza WILD’: Viewers divided after customer praises Chuck E Cheese pizza she found at the store

As we all know very well, scrolling through TikTok can lead to everything from fast-food hacks to dives into historical events to epic fails, it’s Jalisa (@jalisanixon91) who’s bringing the proverbial heat, quite literally, from the frozen aisle of her local grocery store. With a video that quickly eclipsed the 1 million view mark, she turned the internet’s attention to an unexpected find: Chuck E. Cheese frozen pizzas. Yes, you read that right—the pizza parlor that’s synonymous with childhood birthdays and arcade games is now just an oven preheat away from serving up that nostalgia at home.

Jalisa takes her followers down the frozen section in a video titled “Chuck E. Cheese Did The Big One! And I like going just for the pizza!” She tracks down the frozen section, narrating From behind the lens, “OK, so y’all know when y’all be going to Chuck E. Cheese, they be having that bomb pizza, right? So, why the [expletive] do they got this in the [expletive] store?” She then unveils both the cheese and pepperoni pies, each packaged with an offer of free E-tickets—a clever nod to the arcade experience.

As she proceeds to self-checkout, her parting words, “We’re gonna get these guys home and let the kids try,” set the stage for an experience and flavor that hopefully rivals the real thing.

The internet reactions were chaotic, and yet, very fun. Pricing seemed to be a hot topic, with one top commenter expressing sticker shock, “am I cheap or is $9 for a frozen pizza WILD.” “I’ve never heard an adult say that Chuck e cheese has bomb ass pizza,” snarked another viewer, to which Jalisa fired back, “You must don’t have kids.” The authenticity of the frozen variant compared to its arcade counterpart was called into question, as one person noted, “It’s frozen though I already know it won’t hit the same.” Another brings up a pandemic-era promotion, reminiscing, “During the pandemmy they was selling these bad boys FRESH for $5.”

This TikTok discovery comes at a time when eating out has become significantly more expensive, pushing families to find ways to enjoy their favorite meals without breaking the bank. With recent studies highlighting the cost disparity between dining out and eating at home (a meal at an inexpensive restaurant can be nearly 285% more expensive than a homemade equivalent), Jalisa’s find could be seen as a timely and fun solution for many.

So how was the pizza? Jalisa did post a follow-up video in which she penned a short review of the offerings as she recorded herself preparing both the cheese and pepperoni variants. She said that while her children gave the pies a 10/10, she wasn’t as enthusiastic about the grub, giving the pies a 7/10 mark, but she ultimately seemed happy with her purchase: “The kids said the pizza was a 10/10! ill give it a solid 7! It wasnt the best but it was good to us”

Chuck E. Cheese’s dive into the retail frozen food market isn’t just about offering a piece of their brand for home consumption. It’s a strategic move in an era where inflation is challenging the affordability of dining out. With the average cost of a Chuck E. Cheese pizza in-store soaring to $18.49, the $8.59 frozen alternative offers a glimpse of affordability without sacrificing the fun attached to the brand.

Jalisa’s videos encapsulate a larger conversation about the evolving landscape of family dining and entertainment. In an age where convenience, nostalgia, and cost-effectiveness are more valued than ever, it begs the question: If you can have your Chuck E. Cheese pizza and eat it too, why wouldn’t you?

The Daily Dot has reached out to Chuck E. Cheese and Jalisa via email for further comment.