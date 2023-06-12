‘Bro some people don’t even know how to TAP THEIR CARD’: Hawaiian Bros worker calls out drive-thru customers who don’t know how to use Apple Pay when he’s on a timer

Fast-food workers in the drive-thru line are concerned with their times and for good reason—that’s typically a factor in how managers gauge their performance. When customers slow down their time averages, it can be extremely frustrating for them.

A quick five-second skit from creator @hbros_friscotx1 showcases drive-thru workers’ frustrations with slow customers.

With audio saying, “Damn it, b*tch, I said let go,” the creator makes a show of grabbing a phone from a “customer” through the drive-thru window. “When they don’t know how to use apple pay but im on a timer,” the video’s on-screen caption reads.

The caption underscores how the creator wants an Apple Pay exchange to go: “Give me it, double click, face id, tap and go.”

@hbros_friscotx1’s video received more than 131,000 views in just a single day since going up on Sunday.

The video is possibly a reenactment of something that happened in the drive-thru window at the Hawaiian Bros location in Frisco, Texas, where the video originated. Regardless of whether or not the scenario actually happened to this particular worker, it struck a chord with customer-facing fast-food workers in the comments section.

“Bro some people don’t even know how to TAP THEIR CARD,” one complained.

“They fr be searching for it. Even though when you set it up it says to double click,” another said.

A third worker shared their workaround to dealing with customers who don’t efficiently pay. “There’s a reason i take their cards and insert them for them,” they said.

Workers have shared the pressures they are under to keep up with drive-thru times. Wendy’s, in particular, seems like a restaurant that’s strict about drive-thru times. One worker recently complained about customers who linger in the drive-thru to make sure their order is right, and another Wendy’s worker in April was filmed pushing a cart through the drive-thru in an apparent attempt to lower drive-thru times when line is empty.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.