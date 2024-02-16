‘She put me on the spot’: Woman says hair stylist expected her to tip on a free service after messing up her hair

Woman says hair stylist expected her to tip on a free service after messing up her hair

'The whole tipping thing has become ridiculous !!!'

Posted on Feb 16, 2024   Updated on Feb 15, 2024, 4:35 pm CST

Tipping etiquette is highly contested. But what’s the best practice for tipping on a free service that is provided to fix a previous bad service? One customer questions this while walking viewers through their unsatisfactory experience at a hair salon.

In a now-viral video, TikToker Millennial Mom (@imamillennialmomduh) says when she was six months postpartum, she wanted to give herself an emotional boost by dyeing her hair. She says during the process, the hairdresser noticed that the color was not sticking the way she anticipated. As a result, the hairdresser and the manager suggested that Millennial Mom come back for a free fix since her appointment time was almost up, the TikToker says.

Millennial Mom says during her second visit, the color was still not exactly what she wanted, but she decided it was fine. She says she understands hair is tricky sometimes with color.

This is true. According to beauty brand Bloomy, there are tons of factors that go into dyeing hair that can affect the final outcome. Your hair’s porosity, the products you use, and whether you’ve gotten your hair dyed before are all factors that affect final hair color, the brand reports.

Millennial Mom continues to say that after tipping $60 the first time, she was conflicted about how much to tip on her second visit.

“Even though this was her fixing her mess, and I already tipped her the full amount the first time,” she says.

In the end, Millennial Mom says she tipped $20 because the hairdresser asked her directly if she wanted to leave a tip.

“I’m still mad at myself ’til this day that I did that,” she says. “Like, I gave her $80. … I understand that she spent her time doing that, but like, don’t put people on the spot and expect them to tip on your mistake. Like, girl!” 

@imamillennialmomduh Still ruminating 💇🏻‍♀️ #customerservice #hairstylist #tips #storytime #fyp #salon #momsoftiktok #postpartum #mom #hair #stitch #rumination #peoplepleaser #anxiety ♬ original sound – millennialmom

People in the comments section seem to agree with the TikToker.

“The whole tipping thing has become ridiculous !!!” one viewer exclaims.

“Me: ‘oh don’t you remember? I already tipped you $60 for $X amount service. Thanks for finishing the process and fixing my hair.’ then I woulda walked,” another says.

This is not the first time a customer has gone viral for questioning their tip on a corrective hair service. Another customer said she felt guilty about not tipping after a hairdresser charged her $127 to fix their own mistake.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @imamillennialmomduh for comment via TikTok direct message.

*First Published: Feb 16, 2024, 2:00 am CST

