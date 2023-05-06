Influencer Hadley Claire accused of giving up dog to kill shelter

Her TikTok handle might be @givemeattentionrn, but Hadley Claire is drawing a different kind of attention online this week, with a rival alleging that she gave up a dog she adopted to a kill shelter.

The influencer, who according to her YouTube channel is a “broke community college dropout that moved to NYC,” is facing accusations made in a slideshow TikTok by creator @stevepavelock1.

In the initial post, getting more than 1.4 million views since going up on last week, @stevepavelock1 contends that Hadley Claire brought the dog to Animal Care Centers of NYC. A caption starkly assesses, “Influencer brings dog she adopted to NYC kill shelter once she realizes she can’t handle him,” with a caption noting in all-caps, “NYC ACC WILL KILL CHEESE WHO WAS HADLEY CLAIRES DOG FOR HIS BEHAVIORAL ISSUES IF HE DOES NOT GET ADOPTED.”

The creator contends that the dog was wearing the same collar he was wearing in a photo posed with Hadley Claire, and then posted info from the shelter about the dog’s “behavior challenges.”

But the creator remarked, in a comment on that initial post, “THE ONLY REASON WHY HE WAS AGGRESSIVE IS BC HES IN THE SHELTER & ANXIOUS. Hadley had no problem posting about how much she loved him for content.”

In another post, the creator contends that Hadley Claire abandoned the dog after “milking him for content.”

Commenters coming to the initial TikTok post were incensed over the situation.

A Reddit subreddit, appropriately called “NYCinfluencersnarking,” provided additional speculation on the case.

“Sick of people adopting dogs without proper research,” one Redditor vented. “Dogs are not easy and don’t deserve to be dropped because you weren’t prepared!!!”

Another observed, “It sounds like she adopted a dog thinking it’d be a cute accessory that you occasionally have to feed and walk. Behavior challenges and frequent potty accidents or neglect and lack of care? He’s just a puppy. Dogs are animals that require a lot of work especially as puppies. If you’re not sure if you can handle a dog, foster. Dogs are not accessories. The dog is 12 lbs, not a giant animal and less than a year old. This is gross.”

The TikToker has added several more slideshow posts updating the story, including one that claims she recorded an “apology.”

A commenter criticized @stevepavelock1, responding to a slideshow post criticizing Hadley Claire for a series of recent posts, “This seems to be personal now” and “Okay at some point this has gotta be an obsession.”

Though Hadley Claire’s @givemeattentionrn account is currently private, it has nearly 106,000 followers and more than 10 million likes racked up over its history. There’s also a YouTube channel with the Hadley Claire brand and nearly 16,000 subscribers, albeit with only 12 videos most recently updated eight months ago; an Instagram account run by what appears to be the same user with the slightly different Hadley Clairee name—also private—with about 57,000 followers; and even a Famous Birthdays entry.

The dog, who according to the creator’s content is known as Ace in the ACC system, was still listed as available to adopt on the organization’s website as of Saturday morning.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to Hadley Claire via an email address listed in her YouTube channel bio.