‘Cheese Sandwich’: Viewers divided after guest calls out the snacks at her ‘luxury resort’

While staying at Hotel Riu Reggae in Montego Bay, a guest posted a viral video calling out the resort for the snacks they provided.

Kelly (@1013kelly) has reached over 447,000 views and 14,000 likes on her TikTok. She captioned her video, “$1500 to not be able to eat after 10pm is crazy but overall a good experience.”

In another on-screen caption, Kelly explains her video, “the snacks our ‘luxury resort’ offered.”

Within the 10-second clip, Kelly records the snack bar at the Riu resort. The snack bar offered refrigerated cheese sandwiches and tuna sandwiches, and had a popcorn machine and a nacho station.

A viewer left a comment under Kelly’s video with over 1,500 likes that says, “I know a Riu resort when I see it.”

“This was me at a Riu resort in Cancun,” one adds.

“Riu… bottom of the barrel,” another says.

Kelly responds to this comment, “It was actually a great time lmao people tryna clown this resort but I loved it.”

A previous Riu guest admits, “Imma be honest I devoured the chips & cheese dip every night at Riu republica.”

A few viewers tell Kelly that she got the vacation that she paid for.

“$1500 for an all inclusive. Would never call that luxury,” one says.

Kelly responds, “You got moneyyyy.”

“RIU’s are usually around 3.5 stars, def not luxury,” another says.

One viewer admits, “I genuinely don’t know where to find luxury resorts that are actually luxury.”

“It’s the same at pretty much any resort,” another says.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kelly via TikTok direct message and Riu Hotels via email. The Spanish chain operates more than 100 hotels worldwide, with half in Spain and Mexico.

