A woman’s video showing off her hotel room’s mini-bar has gone viral.

In a video with over 1.4 million views, TikToker Maniga (@manigamcclendon) shows herself filling up a glass with shots from various bottles of hard liquor. But the bar, she says, isn’t in the hotel lobby — it’s straight from an alcohol dispenser inside her room.

“A bar in the room is crazyy,” she wrote in the caption of the video.

The alcohol dispenser looks like a cabinet, with a glass panel revealing four large bottles of liquor, including Smirnoff Vodka, Gordon’s Dry Rum, and two other bottles. A sign on the glass reveals that “drinks are replaced every two days.” Mangia also said in the comments that the drinks came at no extra charge.

“POV: Your All Inclusive Resort Has A Bar In The Room,” Maniga wrote in the video’s text overlay.

The resort is part of a chain of all-inclusive hotels known as the Riu Hotels. With locations all over the world, the hotels are known for their “passion for service,” pampering customers and attesting to the company’s mission: “the well-being of our guests.” According to their website, over 70% of its establishments offer all-inclusive service.

In a hashtag in the caption, Mangia writes that this particular hotel is a Riu hotel in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Other videos of the Riu’s infamous mini-bars have also surfaced on TikTok. People who have stayed in the resorts have gone to TikTok to not just show off the alcohol dispensers in the room, but also to give room tours of the hotel room, including the ocean-front views and king-size beds the hotel offers.

Commenters were both shocked and impressed by Riu’s mini-bar.

“IN DA ROOM,” a user wrote.

“This…is insane,” another user commented.

Others seemed impressed with Riu’s commitment to service and alcohol.

“And that’s why I always pick a Riu Palace,” one user wrote.

“If y’all want to drink, stay at a RIU resort, they go HARD,” another user commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Mangia via TikTok direct message and to Riu Hotels via Instagram direct messages.