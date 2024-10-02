‘The tip better be a bare minimum $20’: Server flames ‘grown’ customer for ordering a Shirley Temple

A server believes “grown” people should be consuming alcohol when visiting bars, not Shirley Temples.

Featured Video

The beverage’s base is typically Ginger Ale, 7UP, or Sprite. It’s then mixed with grenadine syrup and garnished with maraschino cherries.

It’s believed the non-alcoholic cocktail was developed by a bartender at Chasen’s during the mid-to-late 1930s. Childhood actress Shirley Temple would frequent the establishment. And since she was a kid, she would drink mocktails. This particular concoction caught on and was named after her.

Mariah Williams (@mariahwilliams3), a server, shares her belief the drink should stay a kids’ drink in a TikTok that garnered 33,000 views.

Advertisement

“No, no, no. Let me get this straight. Let me get this straight,” she starts.

The server records herself in what appears to be the back room of a restaurant. She has an apron packed with a notepad, straws, and pens inside of her work uniform. Next, she steps back and seems to be feigning laughter into the camera.

“Let me get this straight. You’re a grown-[expletive] woman asking me to make you a Shirley Temple?” she questions.

“I’mma start telling y’all we don’t got free refills on them. … ‘Cause no, and the tip better be bare minimum $20, especially if you get more than one,” she continues. “I got too much [expletive] to do than to making Shirley Temples for a grown-[expletive] lady. What the [expletive]? It’s Saturday night. Get a margarita.”

Advertisement

TikTokers don’t agree

Numerous folks informed Williams of the various reasons an adult would order a Shirley Temple.

“My friend is sober and he orders them when he goes out with us,” one TikToker let Williams know. Continuing, they said, “You never know why someone is ordering that so dont judge.”

Advertisement

Another quipped, “Sending this to ur boss.”

“‘Get a margarita’ most people get shirley temple’s because because they can’t/don’t drink but still want to feel included with people who do. it is not that big if a deal, make the damn drink,” a third said.

When responding to this comment, Williams said she learned a lot from reading the comments to her clip. Particularly, it seems, that folks who ordered the beverage did so as a means of staying sober. “Respect fr. i actually had no idea until this comment section!” she responded.

Time consuming?

One aspect of Williams’ video that servers may identify with is the bottomless pit of refills. The Daily Dot has previously covered a server who expressed why they hate customers who order Diet Coke. That’s because, according to the food service worker’s experience, they are constantly requesting refills. Consequently, this takes up more of their time on their shift, as they need to get them tumbler after tumbler of the beverage.

Advertisement

Williams demands at least a $20 gratuity for Shirley Temple drinkers and references refills. Presumably in her experience, just like the aforementioned server, Shirley Temple drinkers are also asking for constant refills. Ultimately, her gripe with folks who order the mocktail could be rooted in maximizing tips during her shift.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Williams via TikTok comment for further information.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.