‘And put a $25 price tag on it’: Shopper catches Goodwill selling car seat cover as Halloween costume

If you’ve browsed enough TikTok, then you’ve probably come across your fair share of Goodwill slander. Folks have previously called the chain “greedy” for purportedly upcharging customers on wares. Numerous shoppers have said the chain is charging patrons more for used items than they are brand new.

Now, TikToker Tin Martin (@_tinyd00d) is claiming the chain is passing off a car seat cover as a Halloween costume. Martin showed off her find in a viral TikTok with over 223,000 views as of Friday.

“Goodwill funny AF for this,” Martin writes in a text overlay of her video.

In her five-second clip, she records a car seat cover hanging on a rack surrounded by Halloween costumes. She writes in an overlay, “Not Goodwill thinking a car seat cover is a Halloween costume.”

TikTokers try to make sense of it

One person who commented on the Goodwill find speculated that it was an employee error. “They probably didn’t know what it was and said it will fit in over here lmao,” they wrote.

Another person who claimed to be a former Goodwill worker said this was intentional. “When I used to work at Goodwill, they would do this when they’re trying to up price something that they know would normally be expensive,” they said.

However, someone else suggested that the car seat cover could be repurposed. In this instance, they used emojis to intone that the outfit could be cut and re-sewn to turn it into a superhero getup. “That’s batman armor if you ask me,” they said.

‘Goodwill is a scam’

Many have lambasted Goodwill for its pricing. One Redditor who complained about the chain claimed they were outright scammed by the retailer. During a visit to one of the store’s locations, they said they were charged $88 for a $50 purchase. The employee at the register, the Redditor claimed, gaslit them into thinking they had their math incorrect.

The personal style blog Looking Fly on a Dime spoke with Goodwill about its purportedly increased pricing. As per the retailer’s statement, the company highlighted several of its charitable initiatives. This seemingly was to explain the upcharges so many consumers have been complaining about in recent years.

And for folks who are frequent shoppers, the chain promoted its rewards program in its reply. This was before going on to state that 92 cents of every dollar made in the store go directly to the charities it supports.

Some don’t buy it’s a charity

One Facebook user, Phil Menzer, claimed the CEO of Goodwill made “millions” of dollars in 2023. They highlighted how a charity sale of a rifle scope for $3,400 with ludicrous shipping fees appended to the item. According to Menzer, Goodwill profits off of these inflated shipping charges.

According to Paddock Post, Goodwill’s President and CEO in 2022, Jacqueline Hallberg, earned a $728,982 salary. CEO Steven C Preston took home a $469,247 wage.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Goodwill via email and Martin via TikTok comment for further information.



