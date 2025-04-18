‘I did this to my ex’: Woman catches her man on Tinder. Then she uses the TV for revenge

A woman has gone viral after purportedly finding her boyfriend on Tinder. In the 7-second clip, TikToker Char (@charleecheaterbuster) shared a clip of her boyfriend sleeping while, on the TV in front of him, his Tinder page seems to have been loaded up.

The video was accompanied by sad SpongeBob music, and an on-screen caption reading, “My boyfriends gonna have the best wake up call when I have his Tinder plastered on the TV.”

In a follow-up video, Char seems to confront the boyfriend after waking him up, with the boyfriend claiming that the Tinder account is actually AI. In a third video, she appears to kick the boyfriend out, while in a fourth, she claims that the boyfriend wants to press charges against her. The final follow-up consisted of a bouquet of flowers, which Char says was given to her by her boyfriend.

As expected, viewers had colorful reactions to this saga, which has amassed over 20 million views.

“How did youuuuuu come across his tinder profile?” one asked. “The fact you found it is one thing but what I admire the most is your patience in letting him finish his nap!” another exclaimed. “It would have been frypan alarm surprise for my husband…”

While a third theorized, “He probably peeped that 4 hours ago and has been pretending to sleep since. At this point bro is in a pretend self-induced coma forever.”

A fourth shared, “My college boyfriend cheated, had photos in his computer so I left an inappropriate one as his screensaver and left.”

Meanwhile, a fifth suggested, “Clog the sinks, turn the water on in the bathrooms and kitchen and let it run. You go have a you day and let him enjoy the new pool as a going away present.”

Char didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

Is the video real?

However, things might not be as they seem. In the comments section, Char kept saying that she used Cheatbuster—a site that purportedly helps you find people on Tinder without an account. It’s also worth noting that Char has Cheatbuster in her TikTok handle and the website’s link in her bio.

There are also some discrepancies in the videos. In one clip, for instance, the boyfriend is wearing a different shirt when he is supposed to be “sleeping.” Char also claims in other videos that she found her father and brother’s Tinder accounts using Cheatbuster.

With all this in mind, the most logical conclusion is that Char is engagement farming and making fake videos to promote the Cheatbusters website. Or, her loved ones just really like Tinder. Cheatbusters didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

