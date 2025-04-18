Are John Deere mowers really all that? This expert says you can’t go wrong with John Deere if you’re looking for a riding mower. But should you buy one from Home Depot?

Powertool1990 (@powertool1990) provides DIY repair and maintenance tips as well as product reviews on his multiple social media accounts. In a recent series of posts, he’s been rating all the riding mowers available for sale at Home Depot.

On March 4, he offered his thoughts on the popular John Deere brand, which were overwhelmingly positive. The video review was posted to Powertool1990’s TikTok account. It’s picked up over 550,600 views.

So what’s the issue?

John Deere mowers reviewed

In the video, Powertool1990 treats his viewers to detailed reviews of each of the Deere mowers parked outside of a Home Depot.

He begins with Deere’s S100 model, pointing out its engine, battery, and oil filter. He then reveals an interesting fact.

“What you might not know is Home Depot is not allowed to set up these mowers. They actually have to contract their local John Deere dealer to come out and do it for them,” he claims.

A Quora post on whether Home Depot assembles its riding mowers repeats this claim. “If you buy one in-store or have it delivered from the store, it will have been assembled by a garden department associate (unless it’s a John Deere, because those have to be assembled by a Deere representative),” the post states.

In an email to the Daily Dot, a John Deere representative stated, “Assembly and pre-delivery inspection is done by John Deere Dealer employees (or Certified third party vendors – Certified by John Deere training to set up John Deere products)

All service work is done by John Deere Dealers.”

The representative added, “We can confirm that our John Deere dealers do service the products sold through our Mass Channel partners as well as provide pre-delivery inspections.” Assembly and pre-delivery inspections take place at mass channel partner store locations.

“They set the tire pressure. They check everything and level the deck. You’re definitely not getting that with the other brands,” Powertool1990 adds.

Several mowers are reviewed in the video, including the S140, S240, Z3, and Z320. He points out that all models come with “John Deere parts and service from local dealers.”

“You can’t go wrong with John Deere, considering there’s a dealer in practically every area,” he concludes.

What other experts think

John Deere is almost universally well-regarded by other reviewers and experts.

The Family Handyman called Deere “the genuine article when it comes to lawn tractors, the one all other manufacturers try to mimic.” It pointed out the brand’s high quality “performance, durability and advanced features.”

Bob Vila’s website also praised the brand’s durability while noting its high price point. However, it stated that buying a Deere was a “wise long-term investment in high-quality yard care equipment.”

Should you buy at Home Depot?

Several viewers advised going straight to a John Deere dealer rather than buying through Home Depot.

“Pay more and go to a dealer. You absolutely get what you pay for. My dealer John Deere lasted 17 years. You’ll be lucky to get 5 yrs from a Home Depot model,” Robert Winfree (@robertwinfree338) advised.

Another viewer wrote, “Save yourself the trouble with the Home Depot / Lowe’s models and just go to the dealership. Not much of a price difference but better quality (told by JD Techs).”

In the past, the Daily Dot has reported on the rumor that John Deere dealerships would not work on models bought through hardware stores.

This rumor was found to be unsubstantiated, and John Deere states in its warranty FAQs that “Lowes and The Home Depot are authorized retailers.” Models sold there are covered under warranty.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Home Depot via email for a statement.

Viewers speak up

Other viewers had opinions to offer on the Home Depot Deere models.

“I just hate that if I’m going to spend that much on a new mower, I don’t think they should be stored outside …” Nathan Pajak (@nathan_pajak) wrote.

Another viewer wrote, “I would buy it from a local dealer. They are independent owners.”

One viewer claimed, “The last John Deere we bought from Home Depot was in 1999 lol still using it today. sat outside most of its life in south Florida. she’s rough but runs and cuts great.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Powertool1990 via TikTok direct message and comment for a statement.

