‘Is this the next craft beer?’: Woman shops at Total Wine. Then a manager reveals what unexpected product is the best-selling bottle in the entire store

A Total Wine & More shopper claimed she has insider information pointing to the popularity of a significant trend towards “garden-inspired” beverages.

In a viral TikTok video with over 45,000 views, cold-press juice cafe owner Jess McNulty (@jessmcnulty) explained what she found out.

According to the content creator, she met with the store’s department manager of the garden beverage section.

She claims the manager disclosed to her that the store purchased “a bunch of brands” and is investing in the “garden space.”

What are ‘garden space’ beverages?

McNulty appears to be referring to drinks that contain THC.

She says they are becoming increasingly popular, even overtaking wine and other alcoholic beverages.

“The second thing she told me,” she continued, “is that the bottle of Nowadays (you guys have seen me post about that before) is the best-selling bottle in their building.”

The woman noted that the rise in popularity of drinks that contain THC appears to be very real.

THC drinks have become more widely available since laws in the U.S. have allowed the sale of drinks containing the chemical.

Prior to these laws, there were no regulations that specifically restricted the sale of the drinks.

Total Wine & More took advantage of the fact that the sale was not forbidden and began selling the drinks across the nation.

Can THC drinks replace alcohol?

There have been many chiming in on whether the rising popularity of THC drinks is just a matter of interest in novelty or a significant change that is here to stay.

Some have noted that the effects of THC drinks are not the same as the effects of alcohol.

While alcohol tends to lower inhibitions and impair motor function in a more aggressive and predictable way, THC offers a different kind of high, often described as more mellow, introspective, or euphoric.

Alcohol also tends to have an immediate effect after consumption, but THC beverages take a while to kick in.

This difference has led some to believe that THC drinks appeal to a new kind of consumer—one who is looking for social relaxation without the hangover or long-term health risks associated with heavy drinking.

In the video’s comments section, many said they tried Nowadays and enjoyed it.

“Tried Nowadays last night! Loved it. I mixed a shot-ish with grape Olipop and some tart cherry juice,” user Aileen wrote.

“Nowadays is the best I have tried.. it’s dosed well.. consistent,” user Jones N Mann commented.

Some also confirmed the popularity of the drink.

“My total wine girlie told me nowadays is the all time best selling item in NC in all stores! So glad the garden space is getting some love,” user amberwines wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Total Wine & More and Nowadays via email and to Jessica McNulty via Instagram direct message and comment.

