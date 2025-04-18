‘Carvana watching this like…’: Man sells his car to Carvana. They took it even though it had a blown transmission

Selling a car can be a relief, but with depreciation averaging 20% to 60% for five years, getting a good price for the vehicle can be a challenge. Recently, a man showed how he was able to sell his vehicle to Carvana even though it had a blown transmission.

Viewed over 2.6 million times as of publication, Rolie Mane’s (@talisman_rolie) video showed how the online-only car retailer will take a vehicle even with major damage.

‘They just buy anything fr’

In a short 13-second video, Mane showed his vehicle with a blown-out transmission being carted away by Carvana as Vanessa Carlton’s “A Thousand Miles” plays.

An on-screen caption reads, “That time I sold my car with a blown transmission to Carvana.”

In the comments section, others remarked about their own experiences with Carvana.

“1. sell to carvana. 2. don’t buy from carvana,” one said.

“I love carvana. Car got repossessed and never put on my credit. Yall so sweet,” a second remarked.

“My car is perfectly fine and yet carvana offers me like 600 dollars,” a third added.

“Just bought a Red S197 from Carvana dude! [Expletive] thing had a blown trans,” a viewer shared.

“That’s because carvana is a scam. like literally they’re committing fraud basically every day,” a viewer claimed.

“I saw someone that bought a corvette from carvana and it was getting towed because it was reported stolen,” another viewer claimed.

Carvana pros and cons

One of the major pros of Carvana is that the car-buying site purchases damaged vehicles. According to CarBrain, the online-only retailer will purchase an accident-damaged vehicle with a salvage or rebuilt title.

Car Edge reports that the online-only retailer is not a good company to buy from. This is because the site inflates the cost of its cars and sets a premium for the privilege of not having to hassle or negotiate during the car-buying process. Another big con, which this video demonstrates, is that a lot of cars sold by Carvana have “serious quality issues.”

Although there are a lot of cons, there are also some pros to choosing the online-only retailer. According to Lending Tree, this includes a no-obligation prequalification, which won’t “ding” your credit report. Additionally, the company offers a seven-day money-back guarantee and free limited warranties. On top of that, it is great for people with a bad credit score.

The Daily Dot reached out to Carvana via email and Rolie Mane via TikTok comment.

