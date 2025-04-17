‘Maybe you don’t want to know’: Man tries to get rid of dead spots on his lawn. Then he tries the screwdriver test

This man was just trying to plant some flowers in his backyard when he discovered something surprising in the ground. If TikTok has taught us anything, it’s that if you start digging in your backyard, you never know what you’re going to find.

Case in point, the TikTok rug saga that launched conspiracy theories about a dead body and an entire police investigation.

While this man’s situation is far from a murder mystery, it could happen to you, too.

Man finds something strange in his backyard

In a series of videos, with the most popular having more than a million views, content creator Joshua Hur (@joshua.hur) explained that he was planting climbing jasmine plants at several points in his backyard.

He did the screwdriver test on the soil before putting in the new plant, and found that there was some kind of obstruction.

He dug, and dug, and dug until he had what appears to be a hole at least three feet wide.

Lo and behold, there was a huge rock sitting under the soil, which could have posed issues if Hur had planted on top of it.

“To whoever that guy was who told me to do the screwdriver test, [insert middle finger],” Hur says.

What is the screwdriver test?

The screwdriver test is a popular method for diagnosing lawn problems.

To perfrom the test you take a four to six inch screw driver and push it into your lawn, according to Vista Turf.

If it’s hard to push the screwdriver all the way in, or if it won’t go in at all, then you may have a watering or soil compaction issue.

Watering issue – This could mean that you’re over- or underwatering your plants; neither is good. Signs of overwatering are yellowing leaves, wilting, and root rot, while signs of underwatering are dry leaves, drooping, and dry soil.

Soil compaction issue – The soil may be packed together so tightly that water can’t flow through properly. This could make it hard for roots to grow and also cause water to run off onto other parts of your property, like the sidewalk or pool. When soil is too compact, you may see water accumulate on top of the soil instead of absorbing into the ground.

What ended up happening with the rock?

Hur had to jackhammer and chisel it out.

It took three hours of labor, but Hur was finally able to break the huge rock into much smaller pieces that he dug out and replaced with soil.

Hur was able to repurpose the smaller chunks at the bottom of his plant bed for drainage.

‘Just get the sledge.’

“Buddy done found a tectonic plate in his backyard,” a top comment joked.

“Where I live you have to rent the biggest jackhammer they have just to plant a tree. Solid bedrock 6 inches down. So count your blessings,” a person said.

“Dude stop digging and just get the sledge lol,” another suggested.

The Daily Dot reached out to Hur for comment via TikTok direct message and comment.

