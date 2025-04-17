‘You didn’t open it right’: Woman demands answers after buying, opening block of Philadelphia Cream Cheese. Should you buy the block or tub?

When buying cream cheese, there are generally two options. One can purchase the item in a tub or a foil-wrapped block.

While this may sound like a minor difference, the topic of cream cheese packaging is surprisingly controversial online. For example, one internet user sparked discussion after making a video questioning whether she was getting ripped off by the block packaging. Another lamented the high cost and apparent reduced size of the plastic cream cheese tub.

However, one thing remained undiscussed: why are there two styles of cream cheese packaging in the first place?

Block vs. tub: Why is there a difference?

In a video with over 142,000 views, TikTok user Carolina (@leanbeans1) shows herself handling a block of Philadelphia cream cheese and struggling to place it back into its box.

“The year is 2025: how is cream cheese still offered in this form,” she writes in the text overlaying the video. In the caption, she adds, “can someone tell me why.”

As it turns out, there are actually several differences between tub and block cream cheese of which many people aren’t aware.

Generally speaking, block cream cheese is better for cooking, as it allows the cream cheese to be easily measured to be used in recipes. Tub cream cheese, in contrast, is designed for spreading on a sandwich or wrap.

However, that’s not the only difference. As noted by The Daily Meal, tubs of cream cheese may go through processes to improve their spreadability that can affect how useful they are for cooking. For example, some cream cheeses are in a “whipped” form, which, while making it easier to spread, could affect the texture of whatever one cooks with it.

Not only that, but the ingredients of brick and tub cream cheese vary slightly. A tub of Philadelphia cream cheese has guar gum and natamycin (a mold inhibitor), while a brick of cream cheese has carob bean gum in its place.

Block or tub?

In the comments section, users shared their views on the differences between the two types of cream cheese.

“I love the block, I’m a baker and I LOVE IT,” wrote a user. “The packaging, incredible, the marks and the way they designed to open it muahhh.”

“If you open it correctly, it’s very easy to get the cream cheese out,” added another.

“I can’t explain it but the block just tastes better,” declared a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Philadelphia via Kraft Heinz media email and Carolina via Instagram DM and TikTok comment.

