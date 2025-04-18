‘Why?’: Woman tries to order cheese quesadilla at Chipotle. Then she learns the real reason it’s online only

Dating isn’t the only thing that’s gone digital in this age, so have quesadillas at Chipotle. If you’re craving one, better get on the quesadilla’s calendar before you reach the store’s doors. This customer had to learn this lesson the hard way.

‘Supposedly, it’s online only’

Ashley (@Ashleyk4te) reports from their car about their disappointment.

“Can someone who works at Chipotle explain to me why I’m not allowed to order a cheese quesadilla in-store? Supposedly, it’s online only. I want a cheese quesadilla. I don’t even want anything funky on it. Please, just cheese, just the quesadilla,” vents Ashley after leaving Chipotle.

Ashley says that they have worked in restaurants before, and so they didn’t give the workers any trouble when they relayed the rules to them. Instead, they ordered a bowl.

“And I got a bowl that I didn’t even want because I’m awkward and I’m standing there, and obviously I’m not going to be like ‘All right, I’m going to go somewhere else then,’” Ashley elaborates.

The video has over 500 likes and 51,100 views. Ashley was not being gaslit. Chipotle’s website does state that its quesadillas are “only available online” and that they’re “not available to order in-restaurant.”

What’s the deal?

Many people don’t even know Chipotle has quesadillas on its menu. That’s because it was actually a secret menu item until 2021, according to TastingTable.

Why is the quesadilla playing so hard to get? Apparently, it takes more time to make and slows down the line during busy hours. Quesadillas require more time in the presser than just heating up a tortilla for a few seconds.

Alternatively, some Chipotles have a second heater in a different cooking line for quesadillas only. However, the catch with this fix is that employees still need to return to the main cook line to tend to other customers. This often results in burnt tortillas or just generally a lot of back and forth for employees, according to the same TastingTable article.

“Takes time. Hurts sales during the busy hour. I’m not disagreeing with you just stating why,” explains one person in the comments section.

“I would have pulled up the app in front of them and ordered it to pick up and sit while they made it,” chimes in another.

“Its bc they don’t want people standing in line for too long waiting for the quesadilla to cook during rush, they measure success by throughput numbers, they want you through the line as fast as possible,” echoes another.

Quesadilla lovers, hope this lesson is learned. The Daily Dot has reached out to Ashley for comment via TikTok comment and message and to Chipotle via email.

