‘Our first instinct is to look away when someone’s tipping us’: Golf cart girl issues warning after leaving iPad with customer unattended

As golfers sometimes begin drinking in the early hours of the day, golf courses can be home to some pretty wild behavior. From golf cart mishaps to impromptu dance sequences to even spiked drinks, visitors never fully know what they can expect.

Cass Holland (@cassholland), a beverage cart girl herself, posted a TikTok on Sept. 8 sharing her own personal experience. It reveals how one customer’s tactics left her $76 out-of-pocket. Having quickly gone viral with over 761,100 views and 83,900 likes, Cass recounts the recent endeavor, shedding light on the unexpected challenges of those in the service industry.

Inappropriately flirty man scams beverage cart girl out of $76

“This would be why you don’t hand customers the iPad unsupervised, I learned the hard way,” Cass begins.

Recognizable by her bright platinum blonde hair, Cass sits in her driver’s seat before pulling-off and tells all.

“So I’m just doing my usual,” Cass says. “I pull up on the bev cart to some golfers. Sell them some drinks. Everything seems normal.”

Cass continues to describe the interaction, explaining that the group of men orders beer and shots, a common order for the usual golf festivities. Once it was time to pay, one of the men volunteered to cover the entire order and allegedly grew oddly flirtatious toward Cass.

“I think a lot of people take advantage of this moment, cause they know that you know that they’re about to pay you,” Cass says.

So as the man continues to allegedly flirt with Cass, she claims to have respectfully redirected the conversation in hopes of avoiding any further awkward interactions.

“He hands me his card, I ring it up into the iPad, total for all the drinks was $76. So I hand him the iPad and I say, ‘If you’d like an email receipt, or to leave a tip, that’s there as well. If not, go ahead and press close order,” Cass says.

Unsupervised iPad

After handing over the iPad, Cass walked away to deliver the drinks to the men. After placing the beer within their carts. Cass got handed back the iPad and everything appeared to be all good. So, they all politely waved goodbye and Cass drove off in her hot pink and green beverage cart.

But, the trouble wasn’t until Cass reviewed her sales at the end of the day.

“I look at the orders and it says that there’s one enclosed sale. I’m like, how was that possible? Nobody had an open tab. How does this make sense?” Cass questions.

“So I open the order, and it’s for $76,” Cass says.

Upon examining the order, Cass came to realize that the sale from earlier had never been properly closed.

“If his card had insufficient funds, the transaction wouldn’t have gone through,” Cass explained. “He would have had to go back and delete all of his card information, and then ‘X’ out of the whole sale.”

Obviously understanding how her check-out mechanism works, it seemed to Cass as though the man who volunteered to pay for his buddies’ drinks earlier in the day knew exactly what he was doing.

“That was in the morning, it’s the end of day. So now they are long gone,” Cass says in defeat.

What did she have to do?

In order to properly close out her machine for the day, Cass was left to cover the cost herself.

“The sale has to be closed. So who ends up having to pay for it in this situation? Me,” Cass says.

According to Cass, she was lucky enough to have made enough tips that day to cover the cost without it having a huge impact on her earnings. But that does not deter Cass from the original disappointment.

Can employers make you cover a customer’s walked tab?

While Cass did this in order to swiftly put the entire problem at ease, according to the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), it is illegal for employers to deduct an employee’s wages for walkouts if doing so would reduce their pay below the federal minimum wage. However this can be a gray area in Cass’ situation as not only did she use her tip money to pay for it, the audience is unclear about her hourly wages. So, it is unclear if there is any chance of Cass getting reimbursed for the issue.

iPad lesson, learned

“This is why you gotta watch the iPad when a customer is using it, our first instinct is to look away when someone’s tipping us, cause it’s super awkward, right? But this is what happens,” Cass says.

Unluckily for her, Cass never caught the man’s name, and while she could recognize him, she has reason to believe he isn’t coming back.

In her closing remarks, Holland directed a message to the offending customer.

“If you’re watching this, buddy, you got some explaining to do,” Cass concludes.

Cass’ story serves as a cautionary tale for those like her within the service industry, and while commenter’s tried to give her tips back. It seems as though there was no use is trying to find the man, he left no trace.

The Daily Dot reached out to Cass (@cassholland) via TikTok Direct Message for comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.