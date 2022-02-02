‘You can go ahead and put some Bailey’s in her coffee’: Beverage cart girl says man tried to spike his date’s drink while golfing

A popular TikToker known for her content on being a beverage cart girl on a golf course recounted the story of how one of her customers attempted to get her to slip alcohol in his date’s drink without her consent in a viral TikTok.

In the TikTok, Cassie Holland (@cassholland) says the man’s date told Holland she didn’t want alcohol, just coffee.

“[The date] goes to like get her clubs out of the cart to go and hit, and while she’s doing that, the guy comes over and says ‘You can go ahead and put some Bailey’s in her coffee,’” Holland recalls in a TikTok that has been viewed over 4 million times.

Holland says she then asked the woman if she wants Bailey’s in her coffee, and the woman said no. According to Holland, the man then told Holland that although his date “said she didn’t want any” alcohol, “she actually really does.”

Holland says that when she asked the man why he wanted his date to drink alcohol so badly, he told her that his date isn’t really “coming around” and that he is trying to get her to like him.

“‘I think she just needs a little push; help me out,’” Holland recalls the man saying to her. “‘Pour the shot in; she won’t even care.’”

Holland says she then spoke to the woman alone, told her what her date was trying to do to her, and gave the woman her number just in case. The woman, Holland says, assured her she’d be fine to continue golfing with the man, and Holland says she saw the woman get into her car without him after they’d finished.

“It sounds like everything was fine, but don’t be that guy,” Holland urges in the TikTok. “Believe me, a girl is a lot more likely to like you if you don’t do that.”

Commenters on Holland’s video were as freaked out as she was in her TikTok.

“The universe put you there to protect her,” @wondercurlceo wrote.

“[I] feel so sorry for [the woman on the date],” @groovy__smoothie commented. “What kinda creep does that.”

While alcohol in moderation is a normal inclusion in dates, it can also be used as a date rape substance to prevent someone from “defending themselves, knowing what’s happening to them, or remembering it later,” according to WebMD. It is also the most commonly used substance to perpetuate date rape.

And, as reported by Health Research Funding, “the presence of a bystander during a date rape plan, no matter where the implementation of the plan happens to be, reduces the chances of a completed sexual assault by 44%.”

If you are a victim of sexual assault or want more information on sexual assault, contact the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

If you are a victim of domestic abuse or want more information on domestic violence and resources for victims, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline online or at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

The Daily Dot has reached out to Holland via email.

