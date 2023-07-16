‘I’m in my early 20s, cant cook, lazy’: Buffet customer defends Golden Corral as a ‘game changer’

Learning how to cook is a rite of passage for many entering young adulthood.

But one TikToker is determined to put the lesson off for as long as humanly possible, with a famed chain restaurant allowing that to be possible.

Blaine (@blainesdeclassified) from Blaine’s Declassified College Survival Guide posted a video from a trip to buffet restaurant Golden Corral—which he claims is a “game changer.”

“ICD if y’all think Golden Corral is nasty,” he says via on-screen caption. “I’m in my early 20s, can’t cook, lazy, never know what I want to eat, and the fact that I can go there, get 2 fat steaks and load up on enough sides to last me two days for like $12 with minimal thought and effort is a game changer.”

Blaine also declares in the caption coming with the video, “Golden Corral is the dining hall of adulthood.”

The video has received more than 269,000 views since it was posted on July 13.

Some commenters agreed that Golden Corral’s food is worth the price.

“People sleep on Golden Corral. It’s not the most amazing food in the world, but it gets the job done!” wrote user Johnny Rayne.

“fr I know the food isn’t the best,” said commenter Jay Sanchez, adding, “I’m trying to be full.”

“Golden Corral is amazing! Who said it’s nasty?” asked Maddie.

“When I was little I would always get the fried fish with greens and omfggg would smack everytime!” remembered Kiwi.

Others had less happy Golden Corral memories.

“I’ve been to 5 different golden corrals at different times in my life,” claimed one. “Got food poisoining from all of them.”

“My Golden Corral closed down cause it couldnt pass inspection,” alleged a commenter named Roxaddie.

“it’s too much like a college dining hall,” another said, turning Blaine’s slogan on its ear.

A few users were excited to learn about the to-go option.

“Honestly forgot Golden Corral existed,” admitted Gavin Soileau.

Blaine responded: “Me too Idek they had to go boxes until this summer lol.”

“YOU CAN TAKE IT TO GO?!?!” asked Jubilee.

The Daily Dot reached out to Blaine via TikTok and Golden Corral via email for comment.