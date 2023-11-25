‘I’d expect to see a bigger discount’: Woman calls out stores for only offering 30% off during ‘going out of business’ sales

A woman perusing a “going out of business” sale slammed the store for only offering 30% off a pair of shoes she was eyeing. She revealed that even though the shoes dropped from about $170 to $120 for the pair, it was still out of her price range.

TikToker KT (@kt_hd) has drawn more than 1.3 million views on her video from last Saturday, showing her disappointment and seeking the opinions of viewers about the validity of a “going out of business” sale that will only go 30% off.

Starting with a general complaint that Black Friday sales are “just not hitting this year,” she shows the inside of one of the shoes in question, with a price tag showing that a $170 pair of shoes were dropped to just under $120 as part of what she contends was an “everything must go”-style enticement.

“Still, I can’t afford their shoes because this is just 30%,” she complains in the video. “Like, I don’t know if it’s just me, but I feel like going out of business sales are supposed to be like the biggest sales you can find.”

She continues, “It’s hard to complain because it’s a $50 difference,” before complaining, “But I didn’t buy the shoes anyways because they’re still out of my budget.”

And then, she concludes the video by stating, “I feel like coupons and sales in any way to save money has just been dying lately.”

She solicited commenters’ views in the video and most definitely got them.

“Reminds me when my bed bath and beyond went out of business and the sales were horrid,” one said, referring to the recently-gone-bankrupt retailer.

“Yup,” agreed another. “The one near me was still open for 3 months. All the stuff they had were still not a deal.”

Someone else assessed, “Black Friday half the time now us just the original price and they raised the ‘normal price’ right before.”

A couple of people tried to sleuth out the story on the label the TikToker showed. One theorized, “It kinda looks like the og price was in marker and they wrote a higher price in pen to make it seem like a sale.”

Someone else concurred, “I was thinking the same thing. There never was a discount.”

As the Daily Dot’s been revealing via covering other TikToks, there’s some consumer discontent around Black Friday. In one, a TikToker contended “markdowns do not exist.” In another, someone marveled about Black Fridays of yore compared to now, saying, “People aren’t dying on Black Friday like they used to.”

