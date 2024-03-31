‘I did a little diagnosing’: Mechanic gets 2024 GMC Sierra in for repair. He can’t believe what he finds

In the automotive world, the allure of a brand-new vehicle can often overshadow practical concerns, especially when it comes to high-end models like the 2024 GMC Sierra. However, a recent incident shared by Holden Edwards (@holdenedwards1) on TikTok underscores the importance of warranties and the ongoing reliability of older models, even as newer versions come with hefty price tags and unforeseen issues.

A customer’s new 2024 GMC Sierra, with only 8,000 miles on the dashboard, was brought in due to excessive engine noise. After a thorough diagnosis, the verdict was grim: The motor was toast, the main bearings completely shot. “This is what you get for $100,000,” Edwards laments, showcasing the metallic sheen of the compromised oil—a clear sign of severe engine wear. The only remedy? A warranty claim with GM for a crate motor replacement.

Finding metal shavings in your engine oil typically signals significant engine wear or damage—though it is not rare in a new vehicle. Such contamination degrades the oil’s lubrication quality and hints at underlying problems that need immediate attention. These shavings typically originate from heavily stressed engine components like bearings and camshafts, which endure considerable friction and mechanical forces.

This GMC Sierra incident highlights the critical role of warranties, especially for new vehicle owners. Despite the advancements in automotive technology and the premium placed on new models, they are not immune to defects. Extended warranties become not just an added security but a necessity in such scenarios, offering peace of mind and protection against unexpected repair costs.

The story of the 2024 Sierra’s premature engine failure—and that of another 2022 Sierra truck that the Daily Dot reported on—contrasts sharply with the longevity and durability of GMC’s older models, particularly the Generation III Vortec truck engines, such as the Vortec 4800 LR4. Found in most 1999-2007 Sierra models, these small-block engines have stood the test of time. With a displacement of 4.8 liters and producing up to 285 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque, the LR4 is a testament to the enduring quality of GM’s engineering.

One person wrote, “Meanwhile, 5.3 from 2001 with 400k is running MINT.

“Meanwhile, all the 99-2006 LS trucks are still on the stock engine with 300k…,” joked another commenter. Edwards replied, “My 06 4.8L runs healthy at 280k miles. They don’t make ’em like they used to.”

“Sooo many GM people wanna dunk on Ram & Ford for their reliability issues like the GM fellas don’t have horror stories of their own,” said another person.

Despite the allure of new models and their cutting-edge technology, the tale of the 2024 Sierra serves as a cautionary reminder. It highlights the potential pitfalls of rushing into the latest automotive trend and celebrates older models’ resilience and continued popularity. These vehicles, bolstered by simpler technologies and decades of reliability, continue to enjoy the loyalty of many drivers who value dependability over novelty.

As the automotive landscape evolves, with hydrogen cars and electric vehicles becoming more prominent, the balance between innovation and reliability remains delicate. For those enticed by the latest GMC Sierra, warranties offer a safeguard against the unforeseen, ensuring that unexpected failures do not mar the joy of driving a new car. For others, the tried and tested paths, illuminated by vehicles like Sierra’s older generations, offer a journey as rewarding, underscored by a trust forged over miles and years.

The Daily Dot contacted Edwards and GMC for comment.