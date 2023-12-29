The meaning, origin, and use of ‘Get a Load of This Guy’ memes

“Get a Load of This Guy” is an expression that has transcended its linguistic origins to become a widely recognized meme. This phrase, versatile in its application, has been embraced by internet culture and often appears in discussion forums and comments as a hallmark of digital humor.

Origin and evolution

The journey of “Get a Load of This Guy” from a simple idiomatic expression to a meme began with its entry into Urban Dictionary on May 3, 2007. Initially used to describe someone perceived as overly confident or self-important, the phrase found a significant foothold in popular culture through the 1992 American comedy film “Wayne’s World.”

In an iconic scene, protagonist Wayne Campbell, played by Mike Myers, uses the phrase while humorously gesturing towards his friend Garth Algar, portrayed by Dana Carvey. This moment immortalized the phrase and laid the foundation for its future as a meme.

Spread of the ‘Get a Load of This Guy’ meme

Around 2010, the internet witnessed the emergence of “Get a Load of This Guy” as a meme. The screen capture from “Wayne’s World” became a popular reaction image on image boards like 4chan, combining humor, surprise, and a touch of sarcasm.

As the meme evolved, it began to incorporate other characters known for their distinctive expressions, such as Patrick Bateman from “American Psycho” and Ross Geller from “Friends,” each contributing a unique flavor to the meme’s growing portfolio.

We found this looking for the "Get a load of this guy" meme. LMAO. pic.twitter.com/4j8W7rjiYi — lemon / rue 🍋 | major changes (unreal) (@lemons_manor) April 12, 2022

One of the key factors behind the “Get a Load of This Guy” meme’s enduring popularity is its dual-purpose application. On one hand, it can be a light-hearted acknowledgment of someone’s wit or cleverness. On the other hand, it can be used to playfully mock someone’s overly confident or absurd behavior. This versatility has made the meme a mainstay on various digital platforms.

The meme’s cultural impact reflects the power of television and film in shaping internet culture, and it demonstrates how a line from popular media can take on a life of its own in the digital world. The meme often serves as a commentary on societal norms and behaviors, highlighting the humor in day-to-day situations and the often unpredictable nature of human interaction.

The ‘Get a Load of This Guy’ meme in modern internet discourse

Today, “Get a Load of This Guy” is more than just a meme; it’s a part of the internet’s lexicon. Its presence on platforms like Reddit and Tumblr and its use in multiple contexts, from casual conversations to political discourse, underscore its versatility and adaptability.

Does anybody remember the "Get-a-load-of-this-guy-cam" from Wayne's World? pic.twitter.com/XYw3k0Mjzf — Earle (@WrittenComedy) November 20, 2019

The ongoing popularity of the “Get a Load of This Guy” meme is a testament to the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of internet humor. The meme has become a way for internet users to connect over shared humor, experiences, and viewpoints, transcending cultural and linguistic barriers. As the digital landscape continues to evolve, memes like “Get a Load of This Guy” remind us of the power of language and media to shape, enhance, and enrich our online interactions.