‘They changed the recipe from when we were growing up‘: TikToker says the iconic frosted sugar cookie recipe was changed without anyone knowing, leaks recipe to old cookie

Love them or hate them, frosted sugar cookies have been a staple for many years. And on TikTok, one man recently claimed to know the original recipe for the contentious treat.

In a viral video, Jordan (@jordan_the_stallion8) filmed in his bathroom mirror (as usual) while holding a sugar cookie with bright blue frosting and red and white sprinkles.

He called them the “best cookies ever” and said that he’d always have them at one of his previous jobs when they threw pizza parties.

He added that, growing up, “we all loved [the cookies].” Now, however, he said that people complain that they are not good because “they all taste like flour and they’re dry.”

That’s apparently due to a change in recipe, Jordan said. Without citing any evidence, the content creator said that the original frosted sugar cookie recipe included sour cream.

“They changed the recipe from when we were growing up to right now,” Jordan said. “The original recipe had sour cream in the cookies. That’s why they were moist. That’s why they tasted better.”

Jordan is famous online for knowing obscure facts and secrets about fast food and restaurant chains. As such, he’s dubbed himself the “President of the Fast Food Secrets Club.”

As president, he said that he’d share the original cookie recipe with his audience. He then read the alleged ingredient list, which included flour, baking powder, cornstarch, butter, and eggs. He also told users to include room-temperature sour cream to their cookie recipes if they planned on baking them at home.

“Try that … and I promise you it will not be dry and will taste nostalgic,” Jordan said at the end of the clip.

His video has more than 3.8 million views and thousands of comments.

Several people pointed out that the sweets he’s referring to are called Lofthouse cookies. Others gave their opinions on the treat.

“I feel like objectively they aren’t good, but they’re somehow addicting,” one person said.

“Sugar cookies have always been bad in my opinion,” another wrote.

“I’ve been searching for a recipe for YEARS,” a third commenter shared.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jordan via email.