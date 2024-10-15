‘We like getting the variety boxes of chips at Sam’s and Costco’: Shopper shares hack to make your own variety box of Frito-Lay chips

Some life hacks are just game-changing. Like this more efficient way to grate cheese. Or how to get a new tire for free. A customer thinks she just discovered one of these game-changing hacks while shopping online at Frito-Lay.

“All right, tell me if this was a thing because up until a few days ago, I did not [know about this],” TikTok user Sammie (@sammie.sells) starts in her video.

Sammie continues, explaining she and her family buy the variety boxes of chips at Sam’s Club and Costco.

“But I always feel like we don’t always eat all the Cheetos. We don’t always eat all the Fritos. Like, we can never find a good mix of them,” she says.

She came across a solution to this problem. “Did you know you can make your own box on the Frito-Lay website?” the content creator asks.

Sammie flips the camera, showing off the box of chips she customized. “Look at this! I got to pick all of them out. None of this will go to waste because we will eat all this,” she says.

Normally, a 30-chip variety pack is $20 at Sam’s Club. Ordering a custom variety pack online does a little extra. But for Sammie, those extra bucks are worth it. “It’s, like, $25 with shipping. It got here in three days,” she says.

“I’m never buying chips from Sam’s or Costco again,” she concludes.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sammie via TikTok comment and direct message. Her video has amassed 1.3 million views.

Viewers have mixed reactions

Consequently, after watching Sammie’s video, some viewers rushed to the Frito-Lay website. Others said the price of the customizable box just wasn’t worth it for them.

“How I need to try this,” one stated. “This is amazing if I’m able to order what I like.”

“Raise your hand if you just learned you don’t have ‘build your own potato chip box’ money,” a second remarked.

“Yep…but the cost is crazy compared to the grocery store,” a third shared.

How to create your own custom box

In a follow-up video, Sammie demonstrates how to order your own variety box through. First, she clicks on “snacks.com.”

“You’re gonna click on the link, and it’ll take you here,” she says. “This screen will have all the chips that are in stock. You can put all the same ones or make it a variety pack.”

After the content creator selects her 30, she scrolls to the bottom, and hits “view box,” “add to cart,” and “proceed to checkout.”

Sammie also addresses viewer concerns about the cost of the product.

“I understand it’s not cheaper. My whole thing is it gives me the chips that I want, and none of them go to waste,” she clarifies.

Why did Frito-Lay launch this?

In 2020, Frito-Lay gave customers the ability to create their own variety packs after discovering that two out of three customers were willing to pay for it.

“Since we launched Snacks.com earlier this year, we’ve seen it resonate with consumers, and our team has uncovered insights to continue giving our consumers more of what they want,” Michael Lindsey, Chief Transformation and Strategy Officer, Frito-Lay North America said on the company’s website. “Our ability to own the end-to-end value chain enables us to deliver customized offerings like ‘Make Your Own Variety Pack’ to create a more personalized snacking experience.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Frito-Lay via email. We also reached out to Costco and Sam’s Club via email.

