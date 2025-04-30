‘You should see Olive Garden’: Texas Roadhouse worker shows what they have to do to get their hands on bread baskets for customers

The bread rolls and honey butter are a highlight of the dining experience for many Texas Roadhouse customers. But little do they know, their servers are going to great lengths to retrieve basket after basket for them.

Keven Manochit (@kevenmanochit) is a Texas Roadhouse server. He often showcases the ups and downs of job on his TikTok account. For instance, he’s posted about receiving both high and low tips. Another downside to the job is apparently how servers are expected to fetch the bread rolls for customers.

Manochit filmed himself attempting to get baskets of bread rolls for his table. In his video, he and at least five other Texas Roadhouse servers all stand by the bread roll station, eagerly awaiting fresh baskets to take back to their respective tables.

“Yo. It’s a war zone out here. We’re fighting for bread right now,” Manochit says in the TikTok, which has been viewed 137,000 times since it was posted on Sunday.

Viewers who have experience working at Texas Roadhouse had a lot to say about the operational practice. “My biggest opp at roadhouse was the bread lady when I worked there. She would purposefully let the bread run out and never make enough so all the baskets had 3 rolls at the end of the night,” one shared.

“As a texas roadhouse baker.. this video… i’m getting flashbacks,” another said.

Red Lobster, Olive Garden, the Cheesecake Factory

Servers at chains with famous bread offerings had similar experiences and shared how being made to fight for bread negatively impacted their customers.

“Yeppp my OG days were rough we were always fighting for bread and then when you finally take the two pieces to the table they made a stink about,” one said.

“Same at red lobster, that’s why it’s limited to one person person and one extra per basket,” another shared.

“Me at Cheesecake Factory,” a third wrote.

Why do Texas Roadhouse servers have to compete for bread rolls?

It’s rumored that Texas Roadhouse restaurants have just one worker on bread roll duty at a time. It’s that person’s job to churn out fresh bread rolls every 5 minutes.

Demand for the bread rolls is also extremely high, with some locations going through up to 10,000 rolls a day, according to the Daily Meal. So it makes sense that servers like Manochit are forced to compete with their co-workers for dibs on fresh baskets.

