General Motors (GM) is voluntarily recalling about 710,000 Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC vehicles for potential engine damage. The recall includes models that have a 6.2-liter V-8 engine.
Here are the 2021–2024 models impacted:
- Cadillac Escalade
- Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Chevy Silverado 1500
- Chevy Suburban
- Chevy Tahoe
- GMC Sierra 1500
- GMC Yukon
- GMC Yukon XL.
“The connecting rod and/or crankshaft engine components in these vehicles
may have manufacturing defects that can lead to engine damage and engine
failure,” the GM recall notice reads.
GM said in the notice that the warning signs of a damaged or failing engine include “knocking, banging, or other unusual engine noises; (b) illumination of the check engine light; and/or (c) engine-performance issues, including hesitation, high RPMs,
abnormal shifting, reduced propulsion, or a no-start condition.”
What does engine damage or failure sound like?
A popular car enthusiast, Thomas (@carsrme2), shared what that knocking sound may sound like in a viral TikTok. His video has 17,000 views.
“This mountain made it to a whopping 12,000 miles, which is crazy,” he says, showing off a Cadillac Escalade.
“But I want you to take a listen to this,” he says. “You can very slightly hear it knocking just at the bottom end. I wish I had a better microphone to put all the way in there.”
Thomas refers to himself as a “huge” GM fan. “I’ve already owned three new Silverados, … but I cannot recommend this,” he says of the vehicles with a 6.2 engine.
“I guess the only good news is if you can afford one of these, I guess you afford to be without a car for a little bit once the engine dies,” he says.
@carsrme2 ⚠️ PSA: Thinking about buying a new GM truck with the 6.2L? You might want to think twice. There’s a massive recall and reports of engines blowing up early — even before 10k miles. GM’s “flagship” V8 is now becoming a giant headache for owners. Save yourself the money — and the tow truck bill. #CarTok #TruckTok #Silverado #GMTrucks #RecallAlert #EngineFailure #TruckLife #CarProblems #AutoNews #DontBuyThis #6Point2Problems #SilveradoProblems #GMIssues #CarFails #MechanicLife ♬ original sound – Thomas
According to the notice, GM plans to have dealers inspect the vehicles. If necessary, they will repair or replace the engine for no charge.
Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.