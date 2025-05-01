General Motors (GM) is voluntarily recalling about 710,000 Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC vehicles for potential engine damage. The recall includes models that have a 6.2-liter V-8 engine.

Here are the 2021–2024 models impacted:

Cadillac Escalade

Cadillac Escalade ESV

Chevy Silverado 1500

Chevy Suburban

Chevy Tahoe

GMC Sierra 1500

GMC Yukon

GMC Yukon XL.

“The connecting rod and/or crankshaft engine components in these vehicles

may have manufacturing defects that can lead to engine damage and engine

failure,” the GM recall notice reads.

GM said in the notice that the warning signs of a damaged or failing engine include “knocking, banging, or other unusual engine noises; (b) illumination of the check engine light; and/or (c) engine-performance issues, including hesitation, high RPMs,

abnormal shifting, reduced propulsion, or a no-start condition.”

What does engine damage or failure sound like?

A popular car enthusiast, Thomas (@carsrme2), shared what that knocking sound may sound like in a viral TikTok. His video has 17,000 views.

“This mountain made it to a whopping 12,000 miles, which is crazy,” he says, showing off a Cadillac Escalade.

“But I want you to take a listen to this,” he says. “You can very slightly hear it knocking just at the bottom end. I wish I had a better microphone to put all the way in there.”

Thomas refers to himself as a “huge” GM fan. “I’ve already owned three new Silverados, … but I cannot recommend this,” he says of the vehicles with a 6.2 engine.



“I guess the only good news is if you can afford one of these, I guess you afford to be without a car for a little bit once the engine dies,” he says.

According to the notice, GM plans to have dealers inspect the vehicles. If necessary, they will repair or replace the engine for no charge.

