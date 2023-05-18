‘I am most definitely going to bring things that are over 3 ounces of liquid’: Traveler shares ‘hack’ TSA agent taught her to get liquids on a plane

Since 2006, most airlines have required some limitation on the amount of liquid or gel that can be brought into a plane in one’s carry-on. Usually, this limit is 3 ounces per bottle in the United States, and 100 ml per bottle in Europe.

However, as baggage costs go up, frequent flyers are using every method possible to ease their travel experience and save money, even if getting rid of the checked bag means losing the ability to carry larger amounts of liquid.

But it may not have to be this way, claims TikTok user Coco (@cocotakes).

In a video with over 665,000 views, the TikToker shares her method for getting large amounts of liquid onto flights while still technically following an airline’s rules.

“My toxic trait is that I am most definitely going to bring things that are over 3 ounces of liquid on an airplane,” she says in the video.

Her trick? Freezing the liquids first.

“A TSA agent told me this maybe 10 years ago, and I’ve never forgotten it,” she explains. “I do it all the time.”

The TikToker goes on to explain that frozen liquids register as solids, meaning that the TSA has no reason to pull them out of your bag.

In the comments, some users spoke to the veracity of this tip.

“Verified…I worked at an airport for a year and for packed lunches with soup or sauces,” recalled a user. “we were told to do this hack.”

“I love bringing a reusable water bottle filled with just ice,” offered another. “it goes through fine and then just find a water fountain once past security to fill it!”

“Learned this from my momma,” stated a third. “She would freeze stew for me to bring back to campus when I was in school.”

However, some pointed out potential issues with this advice.

“Definitely will forget everything in the freezer & realize when im in the car to the airport,” joked a commenter.

“I was behind someone yesterday who’s tub of sauce (I’m not even kidding) had defrosted and she had to explain to the agent,” shared a second.

We’ve reached out to Coco via TikTok direct message.