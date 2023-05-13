‘Now I’m unemployed and broke’: Remote worker gets laid off in the middle of her Mexico trip

A remote worker went viral on TikTok after sharing how she was laid off from her job a week after arriving in Mexico to be a digital nomad.

The video was uploaded by TikTok user @laoraz1 where she revealed the screen of her laptop, searching for “content marketing” jobs on LinkedIn. Then, she shifted the camera to show a pool and palm trees outside. According to the text overlay, @laoraz1 was laid off from her remote job after arriving on her trip to Mexico, so now she’s “unemployed and broke.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @laoraz1 via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment. The video garnered over 38,000 views as of Saturday, resonating with viewers.

“Omggg me this week in Cabo that I booked months ago before my layoff,” one viewer shared.

“Lord this literally happened to me I was location restricted even on my VPN I have been working on for a year in another part of Mexico,” a second wrote.

“Dude that happened to me. I got fired on my way home @ the airport!” a third commented.

“Same, had to pause my bougie lifestyle here in Mexico City,” a fourth echoed.

In addition, others feared their own layoffs.

“Not me in Cabo rn is this a sign lmao,” one user said.

“Oh man I’m flying to Mexico in a few weeks,” a second stated.

“lmaooo, going to mexico next month with my job, let’s see how this goessssss hahahha,” a third remarked.

In the comments, @laoraz1 shared she was vacationing at a co-working space in Mexico City so she could be next to the beach. Although she didn’t give much detail, she claimed in a comment that she was let go because of “tech layoffs.”

The TikToker is the latest in the slew of layoffs affecting the tech industry this year. According to Crunchbase News, over 141,072 tech workers have been let go in 2023 and the number keeps growing. Companies such as Google, Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, and more laying off employees in droves.