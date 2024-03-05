‘What now?’: Aerie employee caught off guard when she clocks into work and learns store is closing in a week

An Aerie worker went viral on TikTok after showing viewers the moment she found out her store was about to permanently close.

Amanda Viveiros (@amanda_viveiros), who frequently posts videos showing off the outfits she wears to her job, posted the video earlier this week. As of Tuesday, her clip has amassed over 291,900 views.

“Pov u walk into work and they tell you the stores closing in a week,” Viveiros wrote in an on-screen caption. She briefly walked through Aerie as she recorded the video, ending in front of one of the store’s full-length mirrors.

Viveiros also implied that she didn’t know her next move. Indeed, most of her TikTok content centers around her job at Aerie and the outfits that she either wears to work or buys from the store.

“What now?” she asked in the accompanying video caption, followed by a “shrug” emoji.

It’s unclear why Viveiros’ store is closing. According to CNBC, American Eagle made plans in 2021 to shutter hundreds of stores in the coming years. Meanwhile, the brand said it wanted to grow Aerie—its intimates, swimwear, and athleisure line—to a $2 billion business. At the time, American Eagle said it had plans to grow the number of Aerie stores by 50 to roughly 400 at the end of 2021. It also said it planned to have between 500 and 600 Aerie locations open in 2023.

Because of the conflicting news, many viewers asked Viveiros what Aerie location she worked at.

“Omg nooooooo in US or Canada?” one person questioned.

“Are they all closing?” another asked.

“Which branch?” a third viewer probed.

“What location is this?? i’m in the gta,” a fourth viewer said.

Meanwhile, other workers shared similar experiences they’ve had at retail jobs.

“Head office asked me if I like my job and I said yes,” one person wrote. “An hour later told me they were closing the store.”

“LOL this happened to me except it was a months notice,” another worker shared.

“Mines closing in 2 weeks,” a fellow Aerie worker lamented.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Viveiros via TikTok comment.