JCPenney is closing locations in 7 states, including California, Idaho, and Colorado

This weekend marks the end for seven JCPenney stores across the country.

The closures, first announced back in February, are set to take effect on Saturday, May 25, giving shoppers just a few more days to say goodbye.

The move comes a few months after JCPenney announced its partnership with Forever 21 to launch a new venture called Catalyst Brands, which also includes Lucky Brand, Brooks Brothers, Nautica, Eddie Bauer, and Aéropostale.

But according to a company spokesperson, the store closures are not related to the Catalyst merger, USA TODAY reported. And despite the recent cuts, JCPenney still operates more than 600 locations across the country.

Which JCPenney stores are closing?

Each of the following locations is set to close on May 25:

The Shops at Tanforan—San Bruno, California

The Shops at Northfield—Denver, Colorado

Pine Ridge Mall—Pocatello, Idaho

West Ridge Mall—Topeka, Kansas

Fox Run Mall—Newington, New Hampshire

Asheville Mall—Asheville, North Carolina

Charleston Town Center—Charleston, West Virginia

Online, shoppers aren’t exactly shocked

Over on a post at Reddit’s r/deadmalls, commenters didn’t seem too rattled by the news. Some saw it more as a reflection of the state of the malls themselves than the JCPenney brand.

“I would argue that JCPenney closing in those locations is more of an indication that those malls are already dying,” one person wrote.

Another pointed to recent events. “I’m not surprised about Asheville considering the hurricane last year,” they wrote.

And for some, the closures just felt inevitable.

“Malls and JCPenney both have been dying so yeah, it’s just the way life is,” wrote a third. “There’s a thing called Amazon, which actually gets two things to your house even sometime same day and everything costs less. It’s a great thing and it’s much better than the mall—nobody’s coughing on you.”

